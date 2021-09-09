Lynn Schmidt: Where the hijackers failed on 9/11, insurrectionists succeeded on Jan. 6

The Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville is the final resting place for those 40 heroes. The National Park Service’s website has a page dedicated to the Flight 93 Memorial, which says: “The story of Flight 93 is a story of hope, courage, and unity. When confronted with the urgency of their situation, the passengers and crew of Flight 93 chose to act heroically and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. These 40 heroes made a democratic decision to fight back against terrorism, defending our freedom and preventing even further loss of life.”

It is impossible to know, but it seems as if the 40 heroes understood the symbolism of our nation’s capital.

While the attacks on 9/11 and Jan. 6 cannot be compared, we should not dismiss the damage Jan. 6 did to our democracy. Many supporters of the former president do not want to call what happened on Jan. 6 an insurrection. By definition, that is exactly what happened.