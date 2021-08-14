Lynn Tatum: Typhoid Mary is model for too many Texans

In 1907, 37-year-old New York cook and maid Mary Mallon refused to take basic precautions to protect the folks around her. You know her now by her nickname: “Typhoid Mary.”
Both the era and state might strike you as foreign. In 1900s New York, most people believed that beneficiaries of American freedom shared a personal responsibility to demonstrate care for the health and welfare of others. Consequently, Mary was arrested.
Texas 2021 is a different place. Here every Texan, in the words of our governor, has “the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves” what precautions they should or should not take to protect the health of fellow citizens. We’re about to see how well this philosophy works, especially with the start of school amid a Texas COVID-19 death toll of more than 50,000.
Next to the statue of Davy Crockett, we should erect one honoring Typhoid Mary. Crockett died fighting for freedom at the Alamo. Mary died in quarantine fighting for the right to make her own decisions about infecting others. She argued that her right to live free and follow her career as a typhoid-spreading cook should trump the health of even the children of New York.
Mary had the deadly typhoid bacillus but was asymptomatic. The lethal bacteria hid in her body. She had no symptoms. She simply spread the contagion, wittingly or otherwise. The Irish-born American probably contracted the disease at birth from her mother but recovered.
Around 1900 Mary moved to New York and began working as a cook in the homes of New York’s wealthier families. Among these elites, a shocking phenomenon emerged: typhoid!
By 1900, science had already identified the Salmonella Typhi bacteria. Doctors knew it was spread through filth and unsanitary practices. Simple hand-washing, they surmised, could prevent its spread. Thus typhoid was seen as a disease of the unwashed masses. It propagated among the lower classes living in crowded tenements, slums and flophouses.
The problem was worsened by the fact that the poor had little access to sanitation, didn’t understand science and didn’t grasp that diseases are spread by infectious agents. You can’t see germs, after all. And the poor either didn’t know or accept that hand-washing and other personal hygiene practices would protect from spreading the disease.
By 1907, typhoid began sickening members of New York’s elite. The struggles of dealing with sick and dying family members was compounded by the humiliation of their households being infected by a malady associated with filth and lack of hygiene. Sanitation engineer George Soper was hired by one of these families to find the source of the contagion.
In an astounding medical achievement mirroring contact tracing, Soper discovered a singular fact: These typhoid outbreaks had a common factor, what today we would call an infectious vector: All outbreaks occurred in households where Mary Mallon was the cook.
In fairness, Mary almost certainly didn’t know she was an asymptomatic carrier. In fact, she is the first asymptomatic carrier identified in scientific literature. No one thought one could be simultaneously healthy, yet a walking, breathing disease propagator. We see the parallels today: I’m healthy, why should I wear a mask?
In the end, the Typhoid Mary case received international attention. But at this stage, Mary began to act in a way that at least some Texans would be proud of. She refused to cede her personal freedom. When confronted by Soper, Mary threatened to make short work of him with a carving fork. She refused to cooperate with medical experts. She refused to start washing her hands. She refused to stop working as a cook. Today some would call her a patriot.
Yet this was early 20th century New York, not 21st century Texas. When Mary resisted, she was arrested. It took five policemen to subdue her. Mary was incarcerated, forced to undergo testing. Her typhoid infection load was massive — and thus the discovery we still discuss today: asymptomatic carriers who infect others.
In a move that would delight many Texans, Mary refused to accept the science. Despite dozens of cases and several deaths associated with her, she didn’t believe the doctors. She refused to commit to medical precautions. She refused treatments to remove the infection — too dangerous, too unproven, she asserted. Better to risk spreading the infection rather than to submit to “unproven vaccinations” she would say today. She even went to court to assert her freedom to do as she pleased. Instead, she was quarantined.
Today her supporters would claim she was dogged by socialism, the knee-jerk cry anytime we in a bustling democracy are asked to consider others in our actions. Yet Americans who cherish individual lives (including theirs) and the greater public good disagree.
After two years of quarantine, Mary signed an affidavit saying she would no longer work as a cook. New York unleashed her. Then Mary assumed various aliases to work as a cook, toiling in restaurants. She ultimately became a cook at New York’s Sloane Hospital for Women. Predictably, typhoid cases began to skyrocket. Soper was called back to investigate. He discovered a familiar vector — a cook named Mary Breshof, aka Mary Brown, aka Mary Mallon, aka Typhoid Mary. She was eventually consigned to live out her days at New York’s Riverside Hospital.
One wonders how Mary might have fared in Texas. Would earlier generations of Texans tolerate a walking, willful example of contagion spread? Yet, even as a New Yorker, Mary offers a model of ignorance, defiance and selfishness too many Texans have adopted in the name of liberty, regardless of the cost imposed on neighbors, their children and other innocents. In a sense, Typhoid Mary still walks among us.
Lynn Tatum is a senior lecturer in Baylor University’s Honors College.