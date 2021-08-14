Lynn Tatum: Typhoid Mary is model for too many Texans

In fairness, Mary almost certainly didn’t know she was an asymptomatic carrier. In fact, she is the first asymptomatic carrier identified in scientific literature. No one thought one could be simultaneously healthy, yet a walking, breathing disease propagator. We see the parallels today: I’m healthy, why should I wear a mask?

In the end, the Typhoid Mary case received international attention. But at this stage, Mary began to act in a way that at least some Texans would be proud of. She refused to cede her personal freedom. When confronted by Soper, Mary threatened to make short work of him with a carving fork. She refused to cooperate with medical experts. She refused to start washing her hands. She refused to stop working as a cook. Today some would call her a patriot.

Yet this was early 20th century New York, not 21st century Texas. When Mary resisted, she was arrested. It took five policemen to subdue her. Mary was incarcerated, forced to undergo testing. Her typhoid infection load was massive — and thus the discovery we still discuss today: asymptomatic carriers who infect others.