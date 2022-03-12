Mark and Lily Osler: Governor’s order on transgender youth cruel, short-sighted

EDITOR’S NOTE: This revealing father-daughter exchange between former Wacoans addresses last month’s controversial directive by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of reported instances of minors undergoing “elective procedures for gender transitioning.” The order came in the wake of an opinion by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stating that allowing minors to receive transition care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery constituted child abuse under state law. Since then the governor’s order has been legally challenged by such groups as the ACLU and condemned by medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association. President Biden slammed the gubernatorial order as “government overreach at its worst.” On Friday a state district judge temporarily blocked the state from investigating such medical procedures on the grounds Abbott’s order was “beyond the scope of his authority and unconstitutional.” The injunction would remain in effect till the case is heard in July.

Mark: As a member of the Waco Tribune-Herald Board of Contributors, I have the pleasure of writing here about politics, law and members of a community I love. Today I write about something I haven’t until now: my family. I’m a father, and I’m fierce in defending the lives, passions and happiness of my children. The oldest of our three kids is Lily. She’s an honors graduate of Yale, works for the Episcopal Church in New York and is a talented writer who started selling pieces to The New Yorker when she was just beginning college. She’s preparing to enter an MFA program in fiction.

She is also transgender. Because Gov. Abbott has moved to threaten transgender kids by criminalizing the kind of support they need, it’s time for Lily and me to tell this part of our family story and to address the harm Gov. Abbott is doing.

Lily: Thank you so much for giving me the chance to write about this, Dad. As you mentioned, I feel I have something to add to this conversation.

I grew up in Waco — I lived there from ages 4 to 14, between 2000 and 2010. I learned arithmetic at St. Paul’s Episcopal School and algebra at Rapoport Academy Middle School, spent my Wednesday nights in Seventh & James for Youth Group fellowship, held my newborn baby brother at Hillcrest hospital, darted across Franklin Avenue in summer to get to the helado stand on the other side (I hope they’ve added a crosswalk now!), learned how to appreciate theater at the Hippodrome and pretended to watch Baylor football games while actually reading a book I’d hidden in my lap.

That whole time, everyone perceived me as a boy. I knew I was a girl — it’s my earliest and strongest memory — but I didn’t have the language to describe myself, and I learned quickly that it was a very bad idea to try and tell anyone. It was absolutely miserable. It left me without a childhood as myself or a body that is completely my own. While I’m lucky enough to still be here today, I would never, ever wish what I went through on anyone.

But that’s what transgender kids in Texas will have to endure, even in the absolute best-case scenario, under Gov. Abbott’s order.

Mark: Teenagers and tweens who are transgender often are prescribed puberty-blocking drugs by their family doctors. Those drugs don’t do anything other than delay puberty. They have been proven safe after decades of use. Stop using them and puberty happens. The purpose is to allow adolescents time to consider fully transitioning to their gender. In February, Gov. Abbott signed an order that would make provision of this treatment “child abuse.” He also issued a reporting requirement that would make teachers, social workers, nurses and others subject to criminal liability if they did not report the use of puberty blockers. In short, it criminalizes the medically appropriate treatment for transgender adolescents. I don’t have the lived experience to fully understand what that means, but Lily does.

Lily: I have no words — none — for how meaninglessly cruel it is to deny kids age-appropriate, often lifesaving medical treatment.

Puberty blockers are reversible, but the puberty that transgender kids would go through without them isn’t. Puberty writes itself into your bones. Without blockers and, at an appropriate age, hormones, it forces transgender girls, who are girls like any other, to grow facial hair and broad, angular features, and forces transgender boys to grow breasts and wide hips. Its effects can only be reversed by very expensive and difficult-to-access surgeries in adulthood, and even then only partially.

I can speak to this because I was not able to access gender-affirming medical care before puberty, and it made my life much harder than it needed to be, both as a child and today as an adult. While I don’t blame anyone for this (blockers weren’t yet readily available when I was a kid), puberty was a painful, scarring, traumatizing experience for me, and today I find many aspects of my own body upsetting and viscerally wrong. Moreover, I feel adrift, rudderless, when I consider that I never got to live as myself until adulthood, that I am missing the childhood experiences and socialization non-transgender people can take for granted. I do not know if I would still be here today if, as a child, I had known there was something that could have hit pause on the permanent, unwanted changes happening to my body but that it was being withheld for cynical political gain.

But the most distinctive, and cruelest, aspect of Gov. Abbott’s order is that it doesn’t just criminalize this lifesaving care; it threatens to tear families apart, traumatizing kids and imprisoning parents.

Mark: I realize that some people reading this believe that a parent’s responsibility is to “not let their kid be transgender.” Good luck with that; it’s a project akin to saying it’s a parent’s job to make sure their kid has green eyes or size 10 feet. We don’t control the gender identity of other people, even our own children. Parenting is about love, and we are called to love our kids who have brown eyes, or size 8 feet, or who are transgender. I didn’t know Lily was a girl at the time she describes above, but I wish that I had so that I could have known and loved her fully and helped her with this part of her life.

A core problem with the Abbott order is that it steps in the middle of that love and tries to pry it out. I’m a lawyer, a law professor, and if I know anything about law it is that one thing law can never accomplish — and never should — is to interfere with the love of a parent for a child. To criminalize that love is abhorrent.

Lily: Sadly, this policy is so bereft of love that it is very likely to lead to the deaths of children. Transgender kids, as a cohort, have a high suicide rate, and the only proven interventions to reduce that rate are family acceptance and age-appropriate medical care.

Imagine a teenage girl who is taken away from her supportive family and, as her parents are put on trial for child abuse, is sent to an unaccepting foster home. Her foster parents take away her blockers, forcing her to grow an Adam’s apple and facial hair and outing her against her will to everyone she knows. Between the family separation, her forced outing and subsequent ostracization, and the onset of a dysphoric, unwanted puberty, she is at an extremely high risk for suicide. This is an outcome Gov. Abbott’s order is very likely, if not explicitly designed, to achieve for thousands of Texas kids.

This experience is, unfortunately, one I understand deeply. I experienced chronic suicidal ideation when I was going through puberty. I made it to adulthood largely because I had a loving, supportive family. Taking transgender kids, who are already at an elevated suicide risk, away from loving parents is unspeakably callous and shows a profound disregard for the lives of some of the most vulnerable young Texans.

Mark: I often have civil discussions with people who disagree with me on LGBTQ issues. (I advocated for LGBTQ rights before I knew Lily was trans, and now with added vigor.) In discussing issues like same-sex marriage, many people express a concern for children. Sadly, though, it is the instinct of these same people to crack down on LGBTQ kids that leads to the suffering and death of children, especially teenage children. As a parent, the thought of my daughter suffering is hard to bear — and if you seek to aggravate the suffering of people like her, don’t pretend you are doing it to protect children. All evidence is to the contrary. As for me, I’m proud to have a daughter who is accomplished, who retains her faith in God and who has borne hardship with grace and strength — including the grace and strength it takes to write this. Nothing will shake that.

Lily: I love you, Dad. Thank you again for this opportunity.

In closing, I want to mention that, while my childhood involved a lot of pain, that was not all of it. Waco is full of extraordinary people who made my burden lighter: people who loved me, cared for me, nurtured my writing, were gentle to me when that was what I needed, gave me the lifesaving space to be myself, taught me the principles of faith that guide my life and spiritual practice today. I hope some of you are reading this article, and I am immensely grateful for what you gave me.

And I hope you will listen to me when I ask: Please, do what you can to fight this order. As Texans, you have power here that I don’t. If it makes you angry that transgender kids in Texas are facing this onslaught, talk to your friends about it, call your representatives and join with organizations leading protests. I especially ask you to contact Josh Tetens, frontrunner candidate for McLennan County district attorney, and urge him to join with district attorneys in counties across the state by pledging not to enforce this disgustingly anti-family, truly un-Christian executive action.

I want transgender kids in Texas to be able to have a happier, safer childhood than I did. The only way that will happen is if you speak up.

Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where he holds the Ruthie Mattox Chair in Preaching at First Covenant Church. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. Lily Osler is a writer based in New York, N.Y. She will enter an MFA program in fiction this autumn.