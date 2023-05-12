Saturday night is for lovers, at least for my wife Lisa and me. Okay. Other nights can also serve, but Saturdays retain a special place. Here’s why.

The evening begins in the morning. Lisa will invariably ask, “So, would you like to cook on the grill this evening?” I’ll respond, often with, “Did the sun rise in the east today?” She next will ask, “What would you like to grill?” “Anything,” is my brief reply. Or, “Well, we had fajitas last week. What about fish?” Or, “My love, whatever you hunt down at H-E-B and bring home, Thag will roast over fire.” You see, lovers have their liturgy, which permits variation, according to the season and sentiment.

And the day proceeds. Yardwork. Housework. A long walk. The hardware store. The newspaper. H-E-B, of course.

And at last, the evening. Lisa will marinate the fish or ribs or shrimp or bratwurst. I’ll gather limbs that have fallen from the Durand oaks in our yard. Lisa will begin prepping the sides. I’ll clean the grill, then build the charcoal pyramid and start the fire, making sure the oak is ready to hand when the coals are just turning white. Lisa will continue the essential preparations, perhaps arrange the flowers she’s just bought to add color to the kitchen, and pour a glass of chardonnay. She’ll offer me the same, while I sit on the glider by the grill, watching the sky change and the first stars appear.

Then, the music. Here, the lovers’ liturgy offers even more variation. Either of us could suggest starting the music, and either could suggest the playlist. Seventies mix? Eighties mix? Yacht rock? James Taylor or Celine Dion or Lionel Richie as the seed? (Well, let’s admit, it could also be Cream or Zeppelin or GNR, thereby admitting my age.)

The music plays on. Lisa stands by the sink, finishing the prep, slowly swaying. I sit in the glider, looking up. The seared red snapper now slowly absorbs the smoky essence of the oak. Then, I stand up from the glider, go back in the kitchen, and I see a smile. The smile. The smile that could easily “strike up the band and make the fireflies dance,” for Sixpence None the Richer now sings to us from the playlist. Wordlessly (for who needs words when lovers smile?) we move together. Her right hand clasps my left. I place my right hand at the small of her back. She puts her left on my shoulder, gently, confidently. And now we dance, just as we have done for so many years, gliding around the island in the kitchen. If you were standing in our backyard, that’s what you’d see. You’d notice the naturalness of the embrace. You would see the wordless smiles and the easy path across the “dance floor.” And perhaps you’d think the dance is beautiful.

Ah, but you likely would not have noticed the most important thing. Lisa and I are dancing, but I am not really leading. It only appears so.

Some time ago I developed a strange neurological condition that my doctor, three neurologists and a battery of tests have failed to unpack. Four decades of running have come to an end. My gait now is unsteady; my balance, uncertain. And when we dance, it is my Lisa who makes it possible. It is her steady strength that ensures the dance goes on. And if the dance retains any of its old beauty, it is her amazing skill, not mine, that makes it so.

Sunday is Mother's Day. Our Saturday night dancing in the kitchen is real. It is also a metaphor for women everywhere. Almost 54 years ago, I stood out in my backyard and looked with wonder at the moon, thinking, “We’re there! We are so there!” Now I know better how a man named Neil Armstrong could take a small step there. (A “step.” Get it? The dance goes on in the moonlight.) Women with slide rules played their part.

As a Middle East specialist studying ISIS, I now know the role courageous Kurdish women fighters had in defeating the jihadists. Here’s what Reuters reported at the height of the war: “When Islamic State insurgents fired mortar bombs at Iranian Kurdish women fighters holding a desert position in northern Iraq, the women first hit back by singing through loudspeakers. Then the women opened fire with machine guns. 'We wanted to make them angry. To tell Daesh that we are not afraid,' said Mani Nasrallahpour, 21, one of about 200 female peshmerga fighters who left behind their life in Iran to take on the hardline Sunni militants.”

An estimated 84% of nurses in the United States are women. It is they who formed the real firewall in the battle against COVID-19. If we want a true profile in courage (and there were many), we would do well to remember women like Lauren Leander, an ICU nurse in Phoenix, who took her stand in a counterprotest. And we could then ask of that event: Who was the real patriot? Who had real courage? Who stayed steely calm on the overheated streets? A 27-year-old woman in blue scrubs.

Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “To expect a nation to be ignorant and free is to expect what never was and never shall be.” The Texas Education Agency reports that in our state, for the academic year 2022-23, 75.56% of our teachers are ... well, we know the answer. That to say, the firewall against ignorance and the collapse of democratic institutions happens to be underpaid, overworked, but totally committed women. And here in Waco, we have gold standard proof that women can lead incredibly successful community colleges and nationally renowned tier-one universities.

The list goes on, and so does the dance. Stop by next Saturday night, if you wish. We’ll extend a Texas-sized welcome. And when you see Lisa and me glide around the island in the kitchen (sans dips, I can’t do dips now), you can be sure where all that strength and grace and beauty come from.

So, to women everywhere, happy Mother's Day. We guys cannot thank you enough for everything you are doing — and that includes dancing in the kitchen, on whatever night it happens.