Mark Long: Dread of ‘others’ led to January 6 attack

The Day of the Rope. On January 6, 2021, thousands marched on the U.S. Capitol, not as peaceful demonstrators or as “tourists” but as insurrectionists. All that followed that day should be read against the contours of the narrative of violence, long-developing, and especially with “The Turner Diaries” in mind. The calls for violence against political leaders, captured in journalist Luke Mogelson’s chilling video, especially the fevered cries to “Hang Pence!” and “Hang Pelosi!” The multiple assaults on Capitol police. The QAnon shaman’s strange and vaguely evangelical prayer in the Senate, including his gratitude to God “for filling this chamber with your white light and love, your white light of harmony” and “for allowing the United States of America to be reborn.” The repeated shouts of “Treason!” The symbolic destruction of media equipment. The cries to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The proliferation of the Gadsden flag, including one worn inside the Capitol by a Central Texas winemaker, complete with coiled timber rattler and the slogan “Don’t Tread on Me.” The broad narrative can account for all these, with one tragic exception: the pusillanimous capitulation of many in Congress.