Mark Long: Freedom not free, just cheap today

This near-impossible mission falls to Capt. John Miller, brilliantly played by Tom Hanks, and his troops. In time, Capt. Miller and his men locate Ryan, but before they can bring him back to friendly forces, they come under attack by German armor. Several of the GIs are killed, and Miller himself is mortally wounded. His dying words to Ryan: “Earn this.”

The movie closes where it opened: at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. We now realize who the elderly man must be. Ryan turns to his wife and asks with quiet urgency: “Have I been a good man?” “Of course, dear,” she answers. We understand Ryan’s imploring question. He has spent the last half-century seeking to “earn this.” Everything he has been blessed to enjoy has come about because Miller and others gave the last full measure of devotion to rescue him. His chance to marry, have children, pursue a career, prosper — indeed, to live in a nation of laws undergirded by the world’s oldest, surviving written constitution — all this has come about at the enormous cost of extraordinary sacrifice. And so Ryan turns and renders appropriate military customs and courtesies. Standing at attention, he salutes.

Ryan knows, in the most profound way, that freedom isn’t free.