Mark Long: Freedom not free, just cheap today

The elderly man walks slowly, unsteadily, purposely. Just behind him: a woman of about the same age and adult children. Trees at measured intervals line the walk, bordered by a manicured lawn. One hears both faint birdsong and the louder roar of waves in an expanse of water that forms the backdrop over the man’s shoulder. The setting, at least for a moment, is idyllic.
Now one sees the Stars and Stripes waving over the treetops; now, the French Tricolour. The scene opens out. There is a simple white cross. And another. Then, a Star of David. And next, row after row after row of plain, white crosses. This must be a war cemetery and, judging by the two flags above and the waters beyond, the place must be Normandy.
The man turns off the walk and approaches one spot, one cross. He arrives at his long-intended destination, drops to his knees and begins to weep. The others (his family, we now realize) quickly gather round him. The old G.I., having lived a long and full life, has come at last to pay homage. We hear only one word.
“Dad?” the adult son asks, wondering how his father fares in this emotionally intense moment. His father doesn’t answer, for his thoughts traverse the decades to engage a long-past June in 1944. Thus opens the 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan.”
In the wrenching minutes that follow the cemetery scene, the plot unfolds. Loosely based on a true story, a mother has sent her four sons to the war. Three are killed in action. General George Marshall gives an order to find the fourth, Pfc. James Francis Ryan of the 101st Airborne Division, who has parachuted behind enemy lines, and to bring him back to safety. No mother, he says, should lose all four of her sons.
This near-impossible mission falls to Capt. John Miller, brilliantly played by Tom Hanks, and his troops. In time, Capt. Miller and his men locate Ryan, but before they can bring him back to friendly forces, they come under attack by German armor. Several of the GIs are killed, and Miller himself is mortally wounded. His dying words to Ryan: “Earn this.”
The movie closes where it opened: at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. We now realize who the elderly man must be. Ryan turns to his wife and asks with quiet urgency: “Have I been a good man?” “Of course, dear,” she answers. We understand Ryan’s imploring question. He has spent the last half-century seeking to “earn this.” Everything he has been blessed to enjoy has come about because Miller and others gave the last full measure of devotion to rescue him. His chance to marry, have children, pursue a career, prosper — indeed, to live in a nation of laws undergirded by the world’s oldest, surviving written constitution — all this has come about at the enormous cost of extraordinary sacrifice. And so Ryan turns and renders appropriate military customs and courtesies. Standing at attention, he salutes.
Ryan knows, in the most profound way, that freedom isn’t free.
Ours is a military family. My dad served in World War II. I grew up hearing stories about his flying combat missions out of Italy as a P-51 fighter pilot with the 15th Air Force. It was inevitable, then, that I would join the Air Force and spend years wearing a blue suit. My father-in-law served in the 1950s as a tail gunner aboard the B-36 bomber as the Cold War intensified. Our son flew combat missions as an air battle manager aboard the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System during Operation Iraqi Freedom. One grandson is now aboard a fast attack sub in the western Pacific. Another just earned the right to wear the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, having finished his Marine Corps training at Camp Pendleton this summer.
Our family is hardly unique. Scores of thousands of Central Texans can say the same. They are proud military families. So many of our neighbors have gone forth to serve. Not all of them, however, have returned to their bases in Texas. Instead, many service women and men have come home to America at Dover Air Force Base. In their long and silent journey, it is the thin fabric of the Stars and Stripes that shields them from death’s icy chill. We are reminded, every time we see such a return, that what we so richly enjoy has come about because others paid the highest possible price.
Freedom isn’t free.
My wife has also gone into combat. But her armor has been neither steel nor Kevlar. Instead, she has worn scrubs, shoe covers, a single-use Tyvek gown, an N-95 respirator mask, a face shield and double gloves. It is not the sound of artillery that fills this combat area. It is, rather, the insistent and rhythmic whir of a life-sustaining ventilator.
As with our service members, she is hardly alone. Thousands of health care workers throughout Central Texas go daily into that hot zone, laboring around the clock to bring our wounded back to friendly forces and their praying families. They do so at great risk to themselves. The World Health Organization estimates that in the first year and a half of the pandemic, well over 100,000 health care workers died. The liberty simply to draw the next breath comes at a great price.
Freedom isn’t free.
Those of us who are older can recall the excitement of going, in the early 1960s, to public centers to receive the Sabin oral vaccine. It proved a virtually impenetrable shield against the horror of polio. And so it has been with an array of other vaccines. It’s something our nation began doing at the time of the American founding, just as old Ben Franklin records in his famous autobiography. But an odd thing has happened.
A people who once embraced vaccines as a godsend in the battle against dreaded diseases now suffers division. Various “influencers” and state organizations have made the COVID-19 vaccine a political, not medical, choice. The internet — that cyber marvel that spreads ignorance at the speed of light — has become a battleground to share disinformation about a vaccine that has proved to be unequivocally effective and extraordinarily safe. Indeed, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Facebook’s own researchers found that “anti-vaccine commenters swarm their pages,” with roughly 41% of the 775 million comments a day being anti-vax. And rather than seeing mask-wearing and vaccination as the American way to protect ourselves, our families and our fellow citizens, some now view resistance and refusal as patriotic.
Somehow, unbelievably, disdain for masks and vaccines has become an exercise of freedom. All the while, Russian maskirovka deception further exploits the situation. For the Russians, the anti-vax movement is an opportunity to foment division when we most need unity. It also offers them the perverse pleasure of seeing Americans, albeit unintentionally, be the cause of death of other Americans. And in this battle, many of those in state and national government have laid down their arms ... or taken them up on behalf of ignorance and disinformation and the sordid hope of political gain.
True freedom is a beautiful and costly thing, and American values have long been the envy of the world. But if “freedom” means that we abandon collective responsibility for one another; that we value our own convenience over others’ lives; that we jettison our national heritage of being the world’s leader in scientific and lifesaving medical advances; that the valiant sacrifices of the Capt. Millers of WWII and the heroes of Ia Drang Valley and Fallujah and the remote corners of Afghanistan and of the COVID-19 units across the states count for nothing more than the “right” to skip vaccines and hold public mask burnings, then we must draw a tragic conclusion.
Freedom isn’t really free. “Freedom” is simply cheap.
A former Air Force intelligence analyst and Middle East specialist, Mark Long now teaches in the Honors College at Baylor University.