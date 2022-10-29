 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Long: What jihadists taught me about white nationalists

On Jan. 6, 2021, armor-clad patriots with Gadsden "Don't Tread on Me" flags and zip ties and bear spray erected a gallows. They stormed the U.S. Capitol with vows to return.

When Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch shooter, attacked two mosques in New Zealand, he styled himself part of a new knighthood fighting an existential threat. The emotional impact of that horrific 2019 attack still reverberates. The longer-term concern, however, should be the ideology that Tarrant’s 74-page manifesto, “The Great Replacement,” espouses. In his grand narrative, he warns darkly of “assault on the European people [and] our civilization,” and, consequently, of a Europe “spiraling into death and decay.”

Forty-six times he warns of a coming replacement; 65 times of invaders. Genocide is on the horizon. Not surprisingly, by “invaders” Tarrant means Muslim immigrants. But the enemy is not simply external. There is an enemy within the gates, those “traitorous” European leaders who allow this to happen or even promote the invasion through their immigration policies.

Hence, only the most dramatic steps can avert the existential crisis. And so this 28-year-old modern-day crusader felt morally warranted in riding forth to kill 51 people. The oldest victim was 77; the youngest, 3.

Black churchgoers in Charleston, Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in EL Paso, Jewish worshipers at a synagogue in Pittsburg mass shooting victims, like those killed at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, were all targeted by gunmen citing racist fears of a conspiracy to "replace" whites.In his 180-page manifesto, the suspect in the Buffalo shooting cites a "great replacement" a conspiracy theory that White Americans are slowly being replaced by nonwhites through immigration, interracial marriage, and eventually a race war.Experts say the rhetoric, once confined to the dark web, has penetrated right-wing media and some members of the GOP."There is almost always a direct line from some dark conspiracy theory on 4chan to something that's being said in the mainstream media every day," said Wendy Via, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.  Fox News' Tucker Carlson has promoted replacement theory frequently on his show, positing that Democrats want to influence elections by "importing" voters from other countries."I mean, everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it," Carlson said. "Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate."A New York Times investigation found Carlson amplified this theory in more than 400 episodes of his show, and some high-ranking Republican politicians have adopted similar rhetoric in campaign ads and on social media.Like House Republicans' third-highest ranking member Elise Stefanik, who last year ran a Facebook ad claiming Democrats were planning a "permanent election insurrection" by creating a pathway to citizenship for immigrants to ensure a liberal majority in Congress.A spokeswoman for Fox pointed Newsy to Carlson's comments on his program denouncing political violence, and a Stefanik aid said the congresswoman has "never advocated for any racist position.""There is absolutely no difference," Via said. "It is a racist conspiracy theory. Great replacement is a racist conspiracy theory."But other members of the GOP have taken notice like Wyoming Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who blamed Republican leadership for enabling "White nationalism, White supremacy and anti-semitism."While it may not stop the hateful information from spreading, Via says calling out racist rhetoric is the first step to stop extremism."What we can do is not make it acceptable, and that's at a minimum that we can do that," Via said.

Since then, others have explicitly followed his example, in Europe and the United States, carrying out acts of terror and issuing their own manifestos. This includes the Buffalo, New York, shooting in May 2022 that killed 10 Black people.

The language of Tarrant’s manifesto is reprehensible, yet explicable. We have seen this language before: It is the language of the jihadists. While the vocabulary may differ, its import in “The Great Replacement” bears striking similarity to terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden’s 1998 “fatwa”; his subsequent declaration of triumph, “Hypocrisy Rears its Head,” after the 9/11 attacks; and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s July 2014 “Message to the Mujahidin and the Muslim Ummah.”

In these and thousands of other declarations, attack claims, martyr eulogies and e-zines, the jihadists have presented a sprawling narrative. They describe the once glorious and vast extent of Islam, which stretched from modern-day Spain to India under the Umayyads. They lament its slow eclipse by the crusaders, Jews and imperialists, right up to the present. And they warn of the enemy within, those apostate Muslim leaders who no longer follow the true Islam but have abandoned its ideals.

Threat of the Other

But this jihadist narrative also features two doctrines of special note, doctrines which help illuminate the thinking of the violent white nationalism rampant in America: al-wala’ wal-bara’ and halal. The first translates as “loyalty and disavowal;” the second, “permitted.” The first indicates a categorical divide between the “in” group, to which true believers owe complete loyalty, and an Other which they should totally disavow. This is an Other from which one is absolved of any responsibility.

The second term, halal, is religious in nature and indicates what actions true believers are permitted to take. While the idea is implicit in Osama’s 1998 fatwa, the militant Islamist group ISIS has given this a chilling application. As they would frame it, We face no less than an existential threat from the Crusaders, Jews and even internal apostates. We must reaffirm our exclusive loyalty to one another. We have no moral obligations to those who refuse Islam or apostatize. And because the threat is so egregious, we are legally permitted to shed the blood of our enemies, both external and internal, for it is halal. Thus, the atrocities from the 9/11 attack to the beheading of journalist James Foley to the Paris attacks in late 2014, attacks that continue, even if sporadically, to today. The West sees these as victims egregiously murdered by radicals, and so they are. But to the jihadists, they are the threatening Other. Shedding their blood is permitted. It is halal.

It is precisely this rationale we find in the Christchurch shooter’s manifesto. The in-group (“white Europeans”) faces an immediate, existential threat from an external enemy, “invading” Muslims. Additionally, there are the internal enemies: antifa, leftists and especially compromised political leaders. Together, these enemies have brought true Europeans to the precipice of civilizational disaster. Thus, for Tarrant, immediate, violent action is fully warranted. He is guiltless in the Christchurch attacks, for he is a “lawful, uniformed combatant” against an “occupying force [that seeks to] destroy our nation.”

He even justifies killing immigrant children, for they are but a “viper’s nest” that will one day become the enemy of Europe. In Tarrant’s view, “All methods are possible, in the face of ethnic genocide.” And so for Tarrant, the blood of immigrants and leftist political leaders was halal, and in March 2019 he took the action necessary to “secure the future of white children.”

Their blood is halal. This is the same rationale we find on the American side of the Atlantic. It features in the manifesto of Dylann Roof, the Charleston shooter. Blacks and Hispanics are enemies. Thus, Roof writes, he had “no choice” but to “brave[ly] take it to the real world.” The rationale appears in Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter. Antifa poses a threat. Hispanic “invaders” at the Southwest border pose a threat. The Jews, however, are carrying out white genocide. Ergo, “I can’t sit by and see my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I’m going in.”

This is the rationale of John Earnest, the Poway, California, synagogue shooter directly inspired by Brenton Tarrant. He boasts of a “magnificent bloodline” that is white and warns that the “vile anti-human” Jews have “meticulously planned” the genocide of white Europeans. Hence, he calls on every white man and, especially, his “brothers in Christ,” to attack Jews, becoming martyrs if necessary. Such action is warranted — and here is halal reasoning — because “the Jew has forced our hand, and our response is completely justified.”

Halal. That line of reasoning appears in the Buffalo shooter’s manifesto, largely imitative of Tarrant’s. And in Norwegian shooter Anders Breivik’s 1,500-page manifesto, “2083: A European Declaration of Independence.” It’s the reasoning of Patrick Crusius, the El Paso Walmart shooter. We can add others, less well known: Alexandre Bissonnette and Santino William Legan and Philip Manshaus and Thomas Mair. In each instance, there has been a threatening Other, one who was either an external enemy, an internal enemy or both. The attacker perceived the threat to be so great that he operationalized a halal-like rationale and went to war.

We saw it Jan. 6

Al-wala’ wal-bara’. Halal. Let there be no doubt that this kind of rationale is precisely what our nation witnessed firsthand on Jan. 6, 2021. Some Americans styled themselves the true Constitution-affirming patriots among us. They declared the country in an existential crisis. Once called to action, they armed against other Americans whom they deemed the Deep State or antifa or disloyal RINOs — collectively the internal and implacable enemy.

Of course, halal can be non-lethal: intentional voter suppression, say, or purposely spreading disinformation about a “stolen election.” But on Jan. 6, armor-clad patriots with Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and zip ties and bear spray erected a gallows. They stormed the U.S. Capitol with vows to return. They shed blood. In truth, they assaulted the very foundations of our democratic republic, long the envy of the world.

Perhaps after so many months and after so many crises around the globe, the story of Jan. 6 now reads like a fiction. But this is not a novel, and this is not a drill. According to reporting in the Washington Post, almost 20 million Americans now believe violence is justified to reinstall their preferred candidate to the White House. What is unfolding in this perilous American moment is a looming tragedy, an ancient Greek tale writ anew for this generation. If we choose not to act, if we fail to rise up and act as a united people, if partisan politics prevails over the common good, then we ourselves will write the dénouement. In that case, the members of the modern Greek chorus will be our own children and grandchildren. And amid the dust and rubble of a once noble, now crumbling democracy, one might hear the faint and keening cry, “You failed us.”

But we could have seen this coming. The jihadists warned us.

A longtime political conservative, Mark Long served as an Air Force intelligence analyst and Middle East specialist. His work has been published by Harvard University, the University of Texas, the Department of Defense and elsewhere. He is now an affiliate research professor in Baylor University’s Honors College. Long is the newest member of the Tribune-Herald Board of Contributors.

