Mark Osler: A decision eagerly made on abortion

The last major Supreme Court decision on abortion, Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992, featured a mess of opinions. The one that created precedent, though, was written by three justices appointed by Republicans (O’Connor, Kennedy and Souter). They self-consciously tried to settle the debate and tensions in the nation over abortion with a compromise that preserved the right to abortion created by the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

On June 24, the Court overturned the rule announced in Casey, and made it clear that states are able to limit abortion even to the point where a complete ban on the procedure is imposed. Texas is one of the states poised to institute such a ban once legal hurdles are cleared. While the Casey opinion by O’Connor, Kennedy and Souter tried to calm the waters, the majority in the latest case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, had no such impulse. The majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, is blunt about that, saying “We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey. And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision.”

And now that hottest of hot-button issues goes back to the states, creating new challenges. Baylor University will have to consider the possibility of a sharp increase in the number of pregnant students. Meanwhile, here in Minnesota (where abortion is protected independently under the state constitution, according to our Supreme Court) it is expected that as the surrounding states bar or restrict abortion, our own clinics may be overwhelmed.

There is, of course, a fundamental delusion about the way all of this is being discussed. Justice Alito’s decision and nearly all of the commentary about it whirls around a discussion of legal theory, precedent and impact. Religion is rarely mentioned. It should be.

The Dobbs opinion begins, in the first paragraph, with a false trichotomy which enables this steering away from dealing with faith:

“Americans hold sharply conflicting views. Some believe fervently that a human person comes into being at conception and that abortion ends an innocent life. Others feel just as strongly that any regulation of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality. Still others in a third group think that abortion should be allowed under some but not all circumstances, and those within this group hold a variety of views about the particular restrictions that should be imposed.”

This three-part division is false because it starts by defining groups according to when they think life begins, then pivots away to using other things to define the three groups, rather than using a consistent metric. The problem is that it defines different people by not only different views but views about different things. It’s like saying “there are three groups of people when it comes to sports: people who like the New York Rangers, people who played hockey as a kid, and people who can only name some of the New York Rangers.”

That subtle trick allows them to define the second and third groups (who favor abortion at least in some circumstances) as fundamentally immoral: after all, unless we define them as not believing that life begins at conception, they believe in murder justified by other goals (such as full equality for women). That’s pernicious.

In truth, if they are going to start by defining the first group as those who believe life begins at conception, they should have defined the three groups using the same metric, this way:

1. People who think life begins at conception.

2. People who don’t think life begins at conception.

3. People who don’t have a firm belief as to when life begins.

By defining things the way they do, though, the Court pivots away from a central issue with abortion: that for many — probably most — of the people in the first group, their belief that life begins at conception is rooted in their religious beliefs, the same religious beliefs as the six Supreme Court justices who were raised as Catholics and voted against the Mississippi clinic at the heart of the Dobbs case. (Justice Roberts voted to uphold the Mississippi law even though he did not vote to overturn Roe and Casey; it is also important to note that dissenter Sonia Sotomayor was raised as a Catholic.)

Of course, the majority opinion was phrased in terms of legal theory, not religion. But faith seems to have correlated pretty consistently to the legal theories of those six jurists, doesn’t it? It could just be a coincidence.

Right. Just a coincidental alignment between faith and outcome, times six.

And that’s the thing. If faith really is what believers like me say it is — a force that shapes one’s worldview, opinions and sense of what is important — then of course their legal opinions follow the trajectory of their faith. Mine do; it is no secret that my belief that clemency is important and should play a greater role in criminal law is motivated by my faith.

Stare decisis? They relied on it to reject an equal protection basis for upholding Roe and Casey even as they set it aside to overturn those opinions. Nuances as to substantive due process — the constitutional tool that allows things not mentioned in the Constitution (such as the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty)? They don’t parse that out very well — and the Thomas and Kavanaugh concurrences seem to deny there is any such thing as rights not listed in the Constitution (or, as Kavanaugh puts it, rights on which the Constitution is “neutral”).

Faith is powerful. To those raised in faith, it does shape the deepest beliefs, and other things follow. If not, it’s not faith. For those of you who are like me, do any of you say you follow work directives first, faith second? I didn’t think so.

In the end, there is a lot of “let’s pretend” with all of this, with the central fiction being that any alignment between faith and legal theory is purely coincidental. That kind of pretending is a dangerous thing when important matters are decided. I don’t fault any of the justices for deciding this issue consistent with their faith; my problem is with the way they hid it. Without honesty in such things, our laws are shaped by fictions, and that is good for no one.

Mark Osler is an American legal scholar, Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis and a former federal prosecutor. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.