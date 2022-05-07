Mark Osler: Abortion will survive as high court likely to leave question to states

This past Tuesday, Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts confirmed that a leaked draft opinion in a pending case was authentic. That opinion was in what will probably be a case of once-in-a-generation importance: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which addresses a new Mississippi law that restricts abortions conducted more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The draft opinion, first published by Politico, makes clear there likely is a majority on the high court to overrule Roe v. Wade and its broad protections for those seeking abortion.

The leaked opinion is a bombshell in two ways — first because of its content; second because it was leaked at all. It’s hard to address the leak at this point, because no one seems to know the source. And people on either side of this issue might well have reasons to leak it. The content of the draft opinion, though, is ripe for discussion.

It’s important to understand what is being overruled. Roe was the middle of three related Supreme Court opinions issued between 1965 and 1992.

The first of these was Griswold v. Connecticut, which addressed a Connecticut law that prohibited anyone from using “any drug, medicinal article or instrument for the purpose of preventing conception.” The challenge to the law came specifically from married women, and the Supreme Court struck down the law as unconstitutional as it violated a fundamental constitutional right to “marital privacy.” Justice William O. Douglas’ opinion for a 7-2 majority broke new ground by creating a privacy right not explicitly contained in the Constitution.

Douglas’ opinion argued that such a right was nonetheless implied by the Constitution’s general interest in privacy, expressed in provisions including the warrant requirement of the Fourth Amendment. It wasn’t the first time that the court had found constitutional protections that weren’t expressly spelled out in the Constitution; for example, earlier cases had established that there was a right as a parent to control the raising of one’s children.

Griswold was existing law at the time Roe v. Wade came along in 1973. In Roe, writing for a 7-2 majority (with five Republican-appointed justices in the majority), Justice Harry Blackmun specifically looked to the Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments in finding that a Texas law prohibiting abortions conflicted with a pregnant woman’s right to privacy. Intriguingly, Roe also had a leaked document — a memo by Justice Douglas discussing the case was published by The Washington Post before the case decision was announced.

Finally, the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey addressed a Pennsylvania law that, among other provisions, required a married woman to notify her husband if she was getting an abortion. Some thought that the Supreme Court would use this case as an opportunity to strike down Roe, but instead a mixed group of opinions (there was no single majority) resulted in Roe surviving with a general prohibition on states placing an “undue burden” on abortion rights.

For 30 years, Casey had the last word. Then, last Monday, Politico dropped its bomb. The draft opinion, written for a majority of the court (presumably, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett), rejects Roe without reservation and returns to the states the ability to regulate abortion as they wish. The language of the opinion could give a green light not just to restrictions but prohibitions of abortion under state laws.

The consensus among experts is that the draft opinion probably will predict the general outcome in the Dobbs case. There are two caveats to that conclusion, though.

The first is that an early draft such as this one (from February) will go through dozens if not hundreds of changes before it is finalized in the next few months. The five members of the majority will have differing views within the general framework and will each play a role in shaping the final product.

Second, sometimes things change at the last minute — justices will abruptly jump from one side to another, though this is unusual. One example of this came in an important case in my own field, 2005’s United States v. Booker. In Booker, there was a five-justice majority for both striking down the federal sentencing guidelines as a violation of the Sixth Amendment’s right to a jury and giving defendants the right to have enhancement factors determined by a jury. At the last minute, though, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg switched sides on the remedy, and the resulting opinions directed that the guidelines were no longer mandatory but did not require jury resolution of enhancement factors.

There is some chance, perhaps remote, that a similar thing may happen in Dobbs. Chief Justice Roberts is believed to be in favor of upholding the Mississippi law while retaining aspects of Roe. If that is true, he may be leaning on some in the majority to come over to his side, which would salvage Roe, at least in part.

Those cheering the overturning of Roe shouldn’t expect the presumed upcoming ruling in Dobbs will rid America of abortion. It won’t. It will return the question to the states, which will take a variety of approaches. My home state of Minnesota will likely continue to allow legal abortion, while the surrounding states of Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas are likely to bar or deeply restrict it. That means that people who can afford it will travel here to Minnesota to get an abortion. Others will manage to get abortion pills in the mail. Some who can do neither may take more desperate measures.

We have a good template to consider when anticipating the changes Dobbs might allow. Texas restricted abortion to those in the earliest stage of pregnancy in March 2021. However, the rate at which people in Texas have gotten abortions has only gone down 10 percent, as those seeking the procedure have gone to other states or obtained abortion pills.

The takeaway from that result — and it’s an important one — is that law is not very effective at restricting things driven by demand. If I have learned anything in a career as a prosecutor and scholar of criminal law, it is that definitive truth. So long as there is a demand for abortions, people will get abortions; demand finding supply is an iron law of economics. That means that in the wake of the probable outcome in Dobbs, abortions will continue at a slightly lower rate, with the collateral effect of creating dangerous situations for those with the fewest resources.

The final victory in the decadeslong legal fight to overturn Roe might not do much to actually diminish abortion. It will just restructure it. What would be more likely to lower abortion rates dramatically would be continuing and accelerating efforts to lower demand for abortion. That means access to sex education and contraception, support for poor families and expectant mothers, and free health care for those who take a child to term. More generally, it means creating better educational opportunities and job equality for women and girls.

But even if all that is done, there will be demand for abortion, and there will be abortions. The demand I describe is different than the simple economic forces we often associate with such analyses. With abortion, the demand is driven by a million different reasons, individual to a woman or a couple. For many, it is a tragedy that drives them to seek an abortion, and each of those tragedies has its own hue and line. To imagine that a court can alter those truths in a sweeping way gives too much credit to the machines of government and denies the realities of our own frail lives.

Mark Osler is an American legal scholar, Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis and a former federal prosecutor. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.