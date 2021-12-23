Mark Osler: Christmas, Christ and the Christian university

Tomorrow, millions of Christians around the world will celebrate something profound: the birth of a child. Every birth, every one, is profound, but this one held out the promise of a world transformed. For many of us, there is genuine joy at the thought of it. The magic of Christmas is in what God gave to us, which we faintly echo in our gifts to one another.
The duality of that child from the moment of his birth, as God and man, is part of what is so breathtaking about what we celebrate at Christmas. Jesus taught new truths about a God who is loving, who forgives, and who holds great expectations and hope for us. In our living rooms, we recreate the scene: the birth of a savior surrounded not by riches, but the earthy realities of real life, including a stable, animals and exhausted but enthralled young people named Mary and Joseph.
It is an extraordinarily rare thing for the divine and the earthly to combine into any one person or thing. And yet, that is what a university like Baylor strives to be: of God, and of the world. The duality of the project is laid out in the descriptive phrase itself, “Christian university.” Those two spare words promise both a reflection of the divine (Christian) and a part of the world (a university). It should surprise no one that this is a difficult vision. My own school, the University of St. Thomas, faces the same challenge as a Catholic university, of course.
The debate over the issue of Christian identity at Baylor University has played out over these pages in the past weeks, beginning with a guest column titled “BU’s stagnant Christian commitment” by Perry L. Glanzer, a professor at Baylor. Some believe Baylor is not living up to its Christian mission while others assert that it has. I hope that today, at least, can be a moment of grace for all, and a day to acknowledge that creating the duality of Earth and heaven we see in Christ is a project that only God can achieve perfectly. And yet, it is worthwhile to try. The seat at the table for a Protestant university has at times been left vacant. Leaders from Christian universities talk among themselves too often and to the secular world too seldom. The example should be Christ, boldly going into the world and challenging its easy conventions and barriers. He went to Jerusalem, yes, but also to small villages and far-flung towns to teach and heal, often leaving the religious authorities baffled or angry.
Much of my work is in the field of clemency, a process with mercy at its heart. Despite the fact that this project aligns perfectly with the imperatives of Christianity, I often — almost always — find myself in rooms surrounded by people who do not share my faith. They might be uncomfortable when I make it clear why I do what I do, and say the name of Jesus. But it must be said. If we Christians are not an unashamed and unapologetic part of a debate over mercy, who are we?
The earthly part of the project of a Christian university, being a true university, comes with a requirement: that the school be host to genuine debate and exploration about truths new and old in a variety of fields. It must be something more than a group of like-minded folks in affirming conversation, because truth emerges from messier dialogues, now and always. Now appropriately recognized as a tier one research institution, Baylor and its scholars have an even more important platform from which to launch into the most important dialogues, both within and without the school.
But those conversations can be hard to have without people — especially at a place like Baylor — being offended that views opposed to their own are part of the debate at their school. It’s time to get over that. Baylor is no less Christian because it is a place where challenging views are expressed, heard and debated.
At the same time, it is no less a university because it is Christian. The Christian faith cuts a wide swath in our world with a multitude of permutations, but has a common soul — a soul that is moved by the birth of the baby we celebrate today. The ability to share that joy and truth is what makes a Christian university special and necessary. If Baylor is to thrive as such a rare beast, a Christian university, it must seek out those who are bold in their faith, not just orthodox in quiet beliefs. Even a cursory glance at the Gospels shows that Jesus was persistently bold but rarely orthodox; the rage of the Pharisees shows us that.
But Christmas is not about those challenges conquered by Jesus in his ministry. It is about the baby, about hope, about new life springing from God’s earth and into our hearts. I hope that we will all embrace the opportunity that comes with such joy.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where he holds the Ruthie Mattox Chair in Preaching at First Covenant Church. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.
