Mark Osler: Christmas, Christ and the Christian university

The debate over the issue of Christian identity at Baylor University has played out over these pages in the past weeks, beginning with a guest column titled “BU’s stagnant Christian commitment” by Perry L. Glanzer, a professor at Baylor. Some believe Baylor is not living up to its Christian mission while others assert that it has. I hope that today, at least, can be a moment of grace for all, and a day to acknowledge that creating the duality of Earth and heaven we see in Christ is a project that only God can achieve perfectly. And yet, it is worthwhile to try. The seat at the table for a Protestant university has at times been left vacant. Leaders from Christian universities talk among themselves too often and to the secular world too seldom. The example should be Christ, boldly going into the world and challenging its easy conventions and barriers. He went to Jerusalem, yes, but also to small villages and far-flung towns to teach and heal, often leaving the religious authorities baffled or angry.