Mark Osler: Clemency and the last days of Trump

I’ve spent the past few days burying my mind in James Madison’s notes of the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It’s fascinating stuff — the Founders were unique and compelling characters. Making it all the better is the fact that they spent substantial time talking about the pardon clause, which establishes that the president “shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” They got to the discussion of clemency late in the game after many other issues had been resolved, but their discussion is relevant to many of the questions raised today.

Let’s start with the question of whether a pardon can go to someone who hasn’t yet been convicted of a crime. The clear answer is “yes,” and it has happened several times in U.S. history. Most recently, President Trump pardoned Mathew Golsteyn, who was charged but not yet convicted of premeditated murder at the time of the pardon. That breadth is consistent with the intent of the Constitution’s authors, too — at the Constitutional Convention it was moved and seconded to add the words “after conviction” to the pardon clause, but this idea was rejected. A related question is whether someone can get a pardon before they’re even charged, and the answer to that appears to be “yes.” Most notably, President Ford granted a pardon to his predecessor, Richard Nixon, before Nixon had been charged with a crime.