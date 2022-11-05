Mark Osler: Crime is down, and that’s news, too

Last week on the sidewalk of Austin Avenue in downtown Waco, a gunman threatened a woman with a gun, took her purse, and hit her twice before running to a black SUV which sped away down Fifth Street. In the middle of the day!

Actually, that didn’t happen. What happened was that a woman parked on Austin, did some shopping, had lunch with a friend, and went home safe and sound. But the fact that the robbery didn’t happen — the absence of crime — isn’t very interesting, is it? And in that truth is the root of an odd dynamic in our society: We don’t accurately assess the danger of crime because we evaluate it based on news stories and what politicians tell us, and the media and politicians benefit when we fear crime.

Between 1993 and 2019, a remarkable thing happened in the United States: crime went way down. According to the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics, in that period violent crimes in the United States went down about 50%, while property crimes went down even more. It was a wonderful shift towards safety — and Americans didn’t realize it. For nearly every year during that period, Americans believed that crime was going up, not down. As the experts at FiveThirtyEight put it, “We are terrible at estimating our risk of crime — much worse than we are at guessing the danger of other bad things.”

After an alarming rise in 2020 and 2021, crime is going down again now — and again, we don’t seem to be perceiving it. In Waco, for example, the number of robberies in 2022 up to August (the most recent month for which data is available) is down 34% compared to the same period in 2021. Less dramatically, but consistently, other forms of crime are mostly down, too: stolen vehicles are down 11%, murder is down slightly, assault is level and only theft/fraud has seen an uptick.

The same is true here in Minneapolis, where homicides are down 18%, shots fired are down 16%, and robbery is down 8%, with all of those trends accelerating in recent months. To be honest, we don’t know why this is happening with any kind of certainty; causation is very hard to show when we talk about increases and decreases in crime.

So, why don’t people realize things are getting better? The answer lies in two places: politics and the media.

‘Tough on crime’ policies have limits

Obviously, during an election season fear of crime is an easy political lever to pull, and it has been pulled pretty hard in some places in the last year as we run up to the midterm elections. As I said, causation is very hard to show when we are talking about crime, but politicians make crazy claims about causation all the time — for example, that the 2020-2021 increase in crime was caused by a “defund the police” movement when in truth there was really no defunding of the police in this country. In many states, candidates for governor are saying they will address crime, but the reality is that governors rarely control the police or the prosecutors, who are local officials.

Worse, the political call to be “tough on crime” is usually paired with measures that are proven failures. For example, studies have repeatedly shown that longer sentences don’t deter people from committing crime. And of course they don’t — in order to deter, a potential sentence would have to be known to the person considering the commission of a crime, and then that person would have to perform a rational cost-benefit analysis. I’ve met a lot of people who have committed crimes, and neither of those factors is often present in the run-up to their wrongdoing.

The media role in convincing us that crime is constantly going up is perhaps more consistent and important; after all, we aren’t always in the middle of an election season.

To be blunt, American media still lives by the maxim, “If it bleeds, it leads.” News stories are exactly that — stories, or narratives, about things we understand. Which means that a crime happening is news, while crime not happening isn’t. In other words, it is the nature of media to provide us with anecdotes, not data. In her book “Prisoners of Politics,” NYU Professor Rachel Barkow points to a study done by the Center for Media and Public Affairs that found a 336% increase in television stories about murders from 1990 to 1995, a period when the murder rate decreased by 13%. Barkow also puts the politics and media together, noting that when a political leader highlights violence, it receives extensive coverage — the fear of crime serves the purposes of the politician and the television station. In other words, we are too often being fooled into fear.

If you want to know whether or not to fear crime, don’t look to just one story. Data — a compendium of stories — tells the more important tale. One-off crime stories never give us anything but fear, but data can show us the path to something better.

And if you hold public office, remember the one common thing we see in those leaders whose legacy shines brightest: they told us that hope is more important than fear. That was the central message of Reagan, of Lincoln, of Obama, of FDR, of JFK and of Eisenhower. We are at our best when we look with hope toward change rather than live in fear with stasis — and that is as true in criminal justice as it is in every other endeavor.