Mark Osler: Former veep helped prevent constitutional crisis

I adored my grandfather, a World War II veteran and accountant who taught me the importance of engaging with communities you love. Unlike most of my family, he was a Republican, of a sort that was common in his generation. In his later years, I got to spend time with him at his home in Bellingham, Washington, on the shores of Lake Whatcom. It was there that we sat on lawn chairs by the water and talked about the upcoming presidential election of 1992 in which Bill Clinton and Al Gore defeated incumbents George H.W. Bush and Dan Quayle.
Criticism of Bush was senseless in this conversation; he was a good man of great experience who epitomized the same values of community and service I saw in my grandfather. Quayle, however, seemed fair game as a relatively inexperienced lightweight who had mangled the United Negro College Fund slogan (“a mind is a terrible thing to waste”) into “what a waste it is to lose one’s mind, or not to have a mind.” He seemed to blame the Los Angeles race riots of 1992 on the television show “Murphy Brown.” And, of course, he famously misspelled the word “potato.”
Today, I would probably be fairer to Quayle, but at the time I was quite dismissive. My grandfather, while not conceding the larger point, looked out over the lake and said, “Maybe he is just too young.”
I pretty much forgot about Dan Quayle a long time ago, as did most of America, as he faded into being an Arizona Recreational Golfer and occasional author. And then came January 6 of last year. Obscured by the loud insurrection of that particular day was the quiet but central role played by that very same Dan Quayle — a role that may well have ensured a peaceful and timely transition of power.
The Trump playbook on how to retain his office after losing the 2020 election was a memo written by former law school dean and Federalist Society member John Eastman. That memo laid out a plan in which Vice President Mike Pence would serve as the primary actor in a scheme to essentially subvert the Constitution to throw the election to Trump.
The Constitution gives the vice president a very specific role in presidential elections: He or she “shall, in the Presence of the Senate and the House of Representatives, open all the certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.” It was this role that Pence was fulfilling at the time the insurrection began on January 6, 2021. And here we find a quiet, remarkable thing: that when it mattered the most, Pence did what the Constitution required.
Pence was under tremendous pressure to do otherwise. The Eastland memo called on him to disregard the votes from seven states as he opened the certificates, which would ultimately result in Trump being declared winner of the election.
Pence was the linchpin of the plan, and Trump knew it. At a rally in Georgia on Jan. 4, Trump told the pumped-up crowd, “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us… He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”
The next day, Trump told Pence, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you won’t do this.”
It was seventh-grade bullying, but Pence still did not agree to go along with the plan.
The presidential bullying continued both in person and via Twitter where at 1 a.m. on January 6, Trump said, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency.”
And just before the counting of votes was to begin at 1 p.m., Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”
But Pence didn’t bend — and that’s why the insurrectionists were chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they roamed the halls of the Capitol. On the lawn outside, a noose and gallows were erected. Amid this mayhem at 2:24 pm, Trump attacked Pence again via tweet, saying he didn’t have “the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and Our Constitution.” Despite it all, Pence conducted the count as the Constitution actually required, finally finishing the job at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7 after the Capitol building had been retaken.
It was a moment of defiance from a man who as vice president was primarily known for his abject loyalty to Donald Trump. And it is, in part, Dan Quayle (who, like Pence, had represented Indiana in Congress) we have to thank for that. Pence had also reached out earlier to a handful of conservative legal scholars, who emphasized the Constitution did not allow him to do what Trump wanted. But it was Quayle who spoke from experience. In 1993, he played the same role and certified an election which he and his running mate had lost.
As journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa describe in their book “Peril,” Quayle was blunt when Pence asked for advice, telling him: “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget about it. Put it away.”
Later, Woodward and Costa paraphrase Quayle’s message this way: “They were conservatives. Just follow the Constitution.”
Others on these pages today well describe what went wrong on January 6 of last year, but it is worth a moment to reflect on what went right as well. Mike Pence listened to Dan Quayle, followed the Constitution and averted a constitutional crisis we would likely still be living through today.
I sometimes imagine having conversations now with my grandfather, sitting outside by Lake Whatcom, discussing all that has happened.
“Let people surprise you sometimes,” he might tell me when I brought up Quayle and Pence. And, as always, it is advice well taken.
Mark Osler is an American legal scholar, Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis and a former federal prosecutor. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.
In this Series
Special section: January 6 reflections, one year later
-
Steve Boggs: Move on from January 6? Nope
-
Q&A with Paul Davis: Fighting 2020 election outcomes on January 6 and beyond
-
Robert Baird: Capitol rioters ignorant of Founders’ aims
- 7 updates