Mark Osler: Former veep helped prevent constitutional crisis

The next day, Trump told Pence, “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you won’t do this.”

It was seventh-grade bullying, but Pence still did not agree to go along with the plan.

The presidential bullying continued both in person and via Twitter where at 1 a.m. on January 6, Trump said, “If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency.”

And just before the counting of votes was to begin at 1 p.m., Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and the good of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”

But Pence didn’t bend — and that’s why the insurrectionists were chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as they roamed the halls of the Capitol. On the lawn outside, a noose and gallows were erected. Amid this mayhem at 2:24 pm, Trump attacked Pence again via tweet, saying he didn’t have “the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and Our Constitution.” Despite it all, Pence conducted the count as the Constitution actually required, finally finishing the job at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7 after the Capitol building had been retaken.