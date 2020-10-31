Mark Osler: If we're Americans, then vitriol must end after Election Day

In a few days, the long-awaited elections will be over, even if the results are fuzzy for a while. We are about to move beyond one of the most divisive, expensive and troubling campaigns in our nation’s history. When we do, we must turn toward facts and away from grievances.
Early voting has broken records, and much of it is driven by emotion: People love President Trump, or hate him. When I talk with friends and family about their choices, I hear a lot more about how they feel than about what they think. One person told me she is voting for Joe Biden because she doesn’t “ever want to hear Trump’s voice again.” Another, in trying to explain her support for the president, could only say that she was compelled to vote for him “because he’s Donald Trump.” Another Trump supporter told me that he just wanted to “watch the libs suffer.”
Stop for a moment and consider something: In your own life, were the choices you made from emotions — particularly negative ones — better than the ones made from thoughtful consideration? Is this really any way to choose our government?
Basing our political views on who we don’t like leads us to some dark places. The rise of QAnon may be the strangest detour yet. For those who haven’t pinned it down yet, QAnon is a set of conspiracy theories attributed to “Q,” who claims to be a high-ranking intelligence officer with access to classified information. According to Q, Donald Trump was recruited by the military to run for president in order to root out a shadowy cabal of Hollywood celebrities and Democratic leaders, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks. Supposedly, these figures and others run a pedophile ring that not only molests children but kills them and drinks their blood.
The Q theory is not only untrue, it is ridiculous on its face. The four people listed above are among the most public and often-observed individuals on earth. Obama, for example, could not slip out of the White House to the basement of a pizza parlor to kill children without the Secret Service knowing where he was — and they have a duty to report any such crime. The idea that Tom Hanks and Oprah meet up with Democratic leaders to kill and eat children is ludicrous and easily disproven, yet millions of people now believe it. How did we get here?
The answer is that we got to this place by placing our negative feelings about public figures above sensibility. That same drive has also led us to a political point where both campaigns are driven by what their followers don’t like.
There could not be a worse time for it, either. We are dragged down by two crises rooted in science and math: a pandemic and a concomitant financial downturn. You can hate a virus all you want, but to defeat it you must employ thought, not emotion.
After Tuesday, regardless of who wins, it is imperative that we turn away from our obsession with whom we hate and toward an obsession with how to fix our problems.
We can start with some truths that few will dispute, that connect with our shared, positive emotions. One is that we love this country and want it to thrive. Another is that we are grateful to be Americans, and for the remarkable things that mark this nation as different. That is the circle we all stand inside of, regardless of our other differences.
Elections naturally turn us against one another; the two-party system functionally demands it. But when that election is done, we must turn away from facing one another with our fists raised and turn in the same direction, forward, and walk.
At Baylor Law School, I taught in the Practice Court program where we put the students through a rigorous program of simulated trials. Quickly, I learned that one of the great challenges my students faced was dealing with an adverse decision by the judge before or during the trial. Many students struggled with such rejection and stayed mad and obsessed over the setback (which sometimes was quite minor) as the trial proceeded. Their emotions made it impossible for them to address the more important things that came later, and their performance suffered. Part of what I had to teach them was to put down that anger, leave it behind and face the larger challenge ahead.
That is where many of us will be in the days following this election. I hope, for the benefit of all the good that we share, that we can set that anger down and walk forward.
Mark Osler holds the Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Chair in Law at the University of St. Thomas (MN) and the Ruthie Maddox Chair in Preaching at First Covenant Church, Minneapolis.
