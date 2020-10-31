Mark Osler: If we're Americans, then vitriol must end after Election Day

The Q theory is not only untrue, it is ridiculous on its face. The four people listed above are among the most public and often-observed individuals on earth. Obama, for example, could not slip out of the White House to the basement of a pizza parlor to kill children without the Secret Service knowing where he was — and they have a duty to report any such crime. The idea that Tom Hanks and Oprah meet up with Democratic leaders to kill and eat children is ludicrous and easily disproven, yet millions of people now believe it. How did we get here?

The answer is that we got to this place by placing our negative feelings about public figures above sensibility. That same drive has also led us to a political point where both campaigns are driven by what their followers don’t like.

There could not be a worse time for it, either. We are dragged down by two crises rooted in science and math: a pandemic and a concomitant financial downturn. You can hate a virus all you want, but to defeat it you must employ thought, not emotion.

After Tuesday, regardless of who wins, it is imperative that we turn away from our obsession with whom we hate and toward an obsession with how to fix our problems.