Mark Osler: Interdependence and tragedy in Texas

Not the cheapest

Beyond that, though, some have focused on a clear underlying problem: that the Texas power grid’s independence from the rest of the nation meant that back-up power could not be brought in from other states to help alleviate the problem. In short, there are three power grids in the United States: one in the west, one in the east, and one for Texas. That separation offers something, of course: freedom from federal regulation of interstate commerce in electricity, which in turn allows power companies to produce power more cheaply because they have fewer mandates to spend money on.

But then things get tricky. The next point, one would think, might be that “and so Texans enjoy the cheapest electricity in the country!” Unfortunately, that just isn’t true. Texas isn’t even in the top ten among the states for cheap electricity (and barely cracks the top 20). With an average electrical rate of 11.44 cents per kilowatt hour, Texans pay rates much closer to those in Minnesota (12.55) than those in Oklahoma (8.88).