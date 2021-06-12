Mark Osler: It would take just one word to make Baylor’s statement on sexuality truly Biblical

Why would Baylor condemn sex within second marriages (or third, or fourth)? Because Jesus does, in the Bible. In Mark 10, we find this: “Then in the house the disciples asked him again about this matter. He said to them, ‘Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her; and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.’” A variation (with an exception for divorce based on “unchastity”) is found in Matthew 19.

This is a much clearer directive than we ever see Jesus levy against same-sex relationships. So why isn’t this part of Baylor’s supposedly “Biblical” statement on sexuality?

We all know the answer, of course. It is because Baylor’s leaders selectively read the Bible to favor some (the many administrators, regents and professors who are remarried) while disfavoring others (LGBTQ people), despite the fact that they would seem to face the same fate — one way or another — under a consistent reading of the Bible.

I’m not suggesting that remarried people be forced to divorce. Rather, they should just have the same status as those in same-sex relationships at Baylor, and face the same exclusions and humiliations.