Mark Osler: It would take just one word to make Baylor’s statement on sexuality truly Biblical

Sometimes, things are simpler than they appear.
For a decade, Baylor University has been roiled beneath the surface over its relationship with LGBTQ faculty, staff, students and those who might want to join the ranks of those groups. At the center of that debate has been Baylor’s statement on sexuality, which includes this language:
Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm. Temptations to deviate from this norm include both heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior.
The defense of this statement is always founded on Baylor’s history and identity as a Christian institution which looks to Christ for guidance. The rejection of same-sex relationships, some argue, is simply what the Bible and Christ require.
But to be truly Biblical, one word — just one — needs to be added to the statement: “first.” To be true to the literal meaning of Jesus’s teaching, the statement on sexuality would then read:
Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in a first marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm. Temptations to deviate from this norm include both heterosexual sex outside of first marriage and homosexual behavior.
Why would Baylor condemn sex within second marriages (or third, or fourth)? Because Jesus does, in the Bible. In Mark 10, we find this: “Then in the house the disciples asked him again about this matter. He said to them, ‘Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against her; and if she divorces her husband and marries another, she commits adultery.’” A variation (with an exception for divorce based on “unchastity”) is found in Matthew 19.
This is a much clearer directive than we ever see Jesus levy against same-sex relationships. So why isn’t this part of Baylor’s supposedly “Biblical” statement on sexuality?
We all know the answer, of course. It is because Baylor’s leaders selectively read the Bible to favor some (the many administrators, regents and professors who are remarried) while disfavoring others (LGBTQ people), despite the fact that they would seem to face the same fate — one way or another — under a consistent reading of the Bible.
I’m not suggesting that remarried people be forced to divorce. Rather, they should just have the same status as those in same-sex relationships at Baylor, and face the same exclusions and humiliations.
I’m not an idiot — I know that Baylor will never actually amend its statement on sexuality to have integrity in this way. And that bare, ugly fact reveals an unsettling truth: That the continuing condemnation of LGBTQ people by Baylor has a lot more to do with not liking LGBTQ people than it does with the Bible.
Lately, the Baylor administration seems to be putting effort into somehow “supporting” LGBTQ students while still condemning them. A morally twisted statement by the regents in May laid out their latest attempt to parry criticism (and possible exclusion from elite sports) while maintaining historical bias. In a flabbergasting one-two punch, the regents first claimed to value “the dignity and worth of all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” and immediately thereafter stomped on the value and dignity of LGBTQ people by reasserting the view that “The biblical understanding that sexual relations of any kind outside of marriage between a man and a woman are not in keeping with the teaching of Scripture,” and referring to the partially-maybe-Biblical statement on sexuality quoted above.
In short, Baylor’s take on LGBTQ people is “we value you, so long as you deny yourself and people like you.” It’s a new level of cruelty, and facially untrue.
In a 2014 letter to this newspaper, Baylor religion professor Roger Olson addressed Baylor’s integrity gap between its treatment of LGBTQ people and remarried people and suggested that “A Christian who experiences the tragedy of divorce and then remarries should be treated as someone who has sinned. But he or she should also be forgiven and restored upon repentance.” Which raises the question: if Baylor really does take sexuality so seriously that it rejects waves of the best scholars in the country because they are gay, when will it start seeking “repentance” from those on the faculty, in the administration, and on the board of regents who are remarried?
I think we all know the answer to that one, too. And perhaps it is time to move toward a Christianity that is broad enough for all to be loved.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where he holds the Ruthie Mattox Chair in Preaching at First Covenant Church. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.
