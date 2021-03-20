Mark Osler: Letter from Minneapolis

My new home of Minneapolis never wanted the kind of spotlight it has now, as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins. Minnesotans tend to see themselves as sensible, good-government types, rather than as the targets of international outrage and riots over racism, so the experience has been jarring for some in the community. Others, though, saw it coming. The roots of the debacle are long, and worth understanding.

This isn’t my first time seeing my town ripped apart in the wake of racist policing. When I was a kid my family lived in the city of Detroit, on a quiet street named Harvard Road in a neighborhood that was largely Belgian (there is still a bar there with feather bowling and pigeon racing). In 1967, that city was rocked by fires, looting and killings so intense that both the National Guard and the United States Army were called in to occupy the streets. 43 people died, 342 people were injured and nearly 1,400 buildings were destroyed. My first memories were of that confusing time.