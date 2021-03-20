Mark Osler: Letter from Minneapolis

My new home of Minneapolis never wanted the kind of spotlight it has now, as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd begins. Minnesotans tend to see themselves as sensible, good-government types, rather than as the targets of international outrage and riots over racism, so the experience has been jarring for some in the community. Others, though, saw it coming. The roots of the debacle are long, and worth understanding.
This isn’t my first time seeing my town ripped apart in the wake of racist policing. When I was a kid my family lived in the city of Detroit, on a quiet street named Harvard Road in a neighborhood that was largely Belgian (there is still a bar there with feather bowling and pigeon racing). In 1967, that city was rocked by fires, looting and killings so intense that both the National Guard and the United States Army were called in to occupy the streets. 43 people died, 342 people were injured and nearly 1,400 buildings were destroyed. My first memories were of that confusing time.
Like the devastation in Minneapolis last year, the 1967 rioting in Detroit was touched off by a police incident rooted in a sad racial history. On July 23 of that year, two servicemen just back from the Vietnam War were being celebrated at an illegal after-hours club on the west side of the city. Police arrived and hauled away the patrons, touching off the uprising. That event was preceded by decades of policing that treated Black residents with violence and bias. In a survey taken prior to the riots, 79% of Detroit police officers described themselves as either “prejudiced” or “extremely anti-Negro.” Isaiah McKinnon, who later became chief of police in Detroit, was on duty the night that the uprising began. On his way home he was stopped — in uniform — by two white police officers who said, “Tonight you’re going to die, n——-.” Then the white officers shot at their Black colleague as he drove off.
It’s not like the events of that summer in Detroit and other cities went unexamined. A blue-ribbon panel led by Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner and empaneled by President Johnson issued a striking report on the causes of violence highlighting the role of white racism, particularly among the police, as the primary cause of the violence. It concluded that “Our nation is moving toward two societies, one Black, one white, separate and unequal.”
And yet, here we are, living largely in the world that the Kerner Commission predicted, with the results one would expect. In terms of housing and other metrics, Minneapolis is one of the most segregated cities in the nation, with deeply troubled relations between Black residents and the police that long preceded the death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin himself was the subject of at least 17 civilian complaints, yet was never disciplined. In jury selection in the Chauvin trial, one Black potential juror told a chilling story. He recalled that when police responded to a shooting in his neighborhood, they played the Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust” on the squad car radio, a sickening show of contempt for the city they were pledged to serve.
There is deep belief in the fiction that we are living in a post-racial society, and that it does not matter to people if others are “Black, white, green or blue” (a strange take, since we should very much care if someone has turned blue). Race doesn’t need to be ignored; it needs to discussed and these problems brought to the surface. Baylor University’s recent reckoning with its own racial history is admirable, and hopefully will be ongoing. My field is criminal law and racial bias in that area exists, it matters and it perpetuates hardships on Black families and communities across the country.
In the midst of a pandemic and following a difficult year, on the surface Minneapolis is very different than it was back in 2019. Entire city blocks downtown are closed up, the courthouse is surrounded by fencing and streets once full of office workers and tourists are largely empty. And yet, beneath the surface, there is a sameness — that same inequality and toxic brew that the Kerner report described over five decades ago.
Watching the Chauvin trial from afar may make it seem like Minneapolis has a problem with race. That would be correct. But it is not a problem limited to Minneapolis, and other communities ignore the problems with race and policing at their own peril. Though the price of bias may be paid only by those in the minority, the moral cost falls on us all — and with that comes a responsibility to finally, finally, address our enduring failings.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.