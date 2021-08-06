Mark Osler: No easy answers on crime rates

Many Americans have become alarmed by rising violent crime rates — especially murders — over the past few years. They are right to worry. These killings not only tear the fabric of our society, but represent a cruel reversal of decades of progress in combating crime.
Too often, though, a legitimate issue is too quickly honed down to a political point. Regarding murders, it is this claim: That cities controlled by Democrats have defunded their police departments, leading to this spike in crime. For those of us who study these things, though, things are just not that simple.
Let’s start by looking at what was happening before the pandemic and everything that came with and during it, including intense periods of civil unrest. It’s important to recognize that up until a few years ago, the United States was enjoying a remarkable reduction in crime over a span of at least two decades and several presidential administrations. According to the Pew Research Center’s analysis of FBI data, the violent crime rate in the United States as a whole went down by 49% between 1993 and 2019. Property crime was reduced even more strikingly, dropping by 55%. Pew noted something else, though: during this period that crime rates were cut in half, people did not perceive that crime was dropping. In 20 of the 24 years in that period, in fact, at least 60% of Americans wrongly thought that crime was up, not down.
Of course, that was 2019. And a lot has happened since 2019. Believe me, I know — I work in Minneapolis, after all.
From 2019 to 2020, violent crime in the United States went up about 3%, but murders went up by 25%. Worse, it looks like the increase in murders has continued into 2021. No matter your ideology, that is cause for concern. The disparity between violent crimes and murder rates is explained by the fact that there are far fewer murders than lesser crimes like assault, which fall into the “violent crime” category in most jurisdictions. No one doubts, though, that murder is the crime with which we should be most concerned.
So, yes, murders are way up. It is imperative that communities take action to limit that violence. But first we need to understand what is causing it, and we just don’t have much of a handle on that.
Is it because communities — especially those run by Democrats — have “defunded” the police? The answer to that is “no,” as shown by two simple facts. The first is that no large American city has actually defunded its police department in the sense of slashing budgets. Some cities did slightly decrease police funding (at a time that many municipalities were cutting budgets across the board due to the pandemic economy): Chicago reduced police spending by about 3%, and Los Angeles by about 5%. In Minneapolis, less than 5% of the police budget was diverted to community mental health and violence prevention, but that was quickly followed by approval of $6.4 million to hire more police officers. These slight reductions in spending don’t come close to the increase in murders, making any correlation hard to claim. Meanwhile, places like Houston and Nashville increased police budgets, but still saw murders shoot up.
The second fact that pierces the “Democrats defunded the police which drove up murders” claim is that murders went up in all kinds of places — including those run by law-and-order Republicans. Tulsa, Oklahoma is not generally recognized as a liberal city (it has a Republican Mayor and nonpartisan city council), but murders rose there by over 20% from 2019 to 2020. Data from the Major City Chiefs Association show murders pretty much going up all over the United States from 2019 to 2020, including in Texas cities of varying political control: Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Meanwhile, El Paso (with a Democratic Mayor and nonpartisan city council) was an outlier, seeing a reduction from 35 murders in 2019 to just 16 in 2020.
And here in Waco — not usually considered a “Democrat-controlled city” — murders nearly doubled, with 9 in 2019 and 17 in 2020, an increased rate significantly worse than that seen in Chicago, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. That is more murders, in raw numbers, than Democrat-controlled El Paso, which has a population more than five times greater than Waco’s.
The data confounds expectations; the rise in murders just does not strongly correlate with political control or short-term changes in police budgets. Rather, something has pushed murder rates up in all kinds of places, and that is bad for us all.
It could be that things settle down in 2021 and we can conclude that the pandemic or other temporary factors created a short-lived spike in murders. But whether things snap back to the prior downward trajectory or not, we would be wise to deeply study what actually caused the spike in murders and these tragic deaths in this strangest of years. Those answers are rarely found in sound-bite political arguments — and those deeper truths, rooted in culture and economics, may turn out to be challenging to the political orthodoxies of both parties.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.