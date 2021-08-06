Mark Osler: No easy answers on crime rates

The second fact that pierces the “Democrats defunded the police which drove up murders” claim is that murders went up in all kinds of places — including those run by law-and-order Republicans. Tulsa, Oklahoma is not generally recognized as a liberal city (it has a Republican Mayor and nonpartisan city council), but murders rose there by over 20% from 2019 to 2020. Data from the Major City Chiefs Association show murders pretty much going up all over the United States from 2019 to 2020, including in Texas cities of varying political control: Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Meanwhile, El Paso (with a Democratic Mayor and nonpartisan city council) was an outlier, seeing a reduction from 35 murders in 2019 to just 16 in 2020.

And here in Waco — not usually considered a “Democrat-controlled city” — murders nearly doubled, with 9 in 2019 and 17 in 2020, an increased rate significantly worse than that seen in Chicago, Los Angeles or Washington, D.C. That is more murders, in raw numbers, than Democrat-controlled El Paso, which has a population more than five times greater than Waco’s.

The data confounds expectations; the rise in murders just does not strongly correlate with political control or short-term changes in police budgets. Rather, something has pushed murder rates up in all kinds of places, and that is bad for us all.

It could be that things settle down in 2021 and we can conclude that the pandemic or other temporary factors created a short-lived spike in murders. But whether things snap back to the prior downward trajectory or not, we would be wise to deeply study what actually caused the spike in murders and these tragic deaths in this strangest of years. Those answers are rarely found in sound-bite political arguments — and those deeper truths, rooted in culture and economics, may turn out to be challenging to the political orthodoxies of both parties.

Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.