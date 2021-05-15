Mark Osler: Now we face the real transition

In March and April of last year, our nation went through a wrenching change. Facing the kind of pandemic not seen in a century, the economy shut down and people stayed home. For the last year, nearly everything in our lives has been tamped down, quieted, stilled. It was a series of wrenching changes.

But those were changes we largely did not choose. My teaching was reduced to waving my arms around as I yelled criminal law facts through a mask both to students in seats and others on a screen. That wasn’t a choice or some extraordinary act; it’s what was required by the situation. I didn’t have a choice. The same goes for travel, or shopping, or going to church: whether we wanted it or not, our individual choices shrunk away. My father’s experience was more extreme than my own: the food shelf where he volunteered closed down, the place he played pickleball folded, his church went on hiatus and the jazz club where he was the house photographer was shuttered. Nearly everything he did outside of the house vanished. It was a cruel transition.