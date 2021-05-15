Mark Osler: Now we face the real transition

In March and April of last year, our nation went through a wrenching change. Facing the kind of pandemic not seen in a century, the economy shut down and people stayed home. For the last year, nearly everything in our lives has been tamped down, quieted, stilled. It was a series of wrenching changes.
But those were changes we largely did not choose. My teaching was reduced to waving my arms around as I yelled criminal law facts through a mask both to students in seats and others on a screen. That wasn’t a choice or some extraordinary act; it’s what was required by the situation. I didn’t have a choice. The same goes for travel, or shopping, or going to church: whether we wanted it or not, our individual choices shrunk away. My father’s experience was more extreme than my own: the food shelf where he volunteered closed down, the place he played pickleball folded, his church went on hiatus and the jazz club where he was the house photographer was shuttered. Nearly everything he did outside of the house vanished. It was a cruel transition.
Now, as we come out of the pandemic, we face a different kind of transition that may be more important for the shape and vibrancy of our communities. This transition will be about our individual choices, now that we will face broad decisions about what to do with our money, our time and our passions. How we make those choices will determine the kind of society we live in for the next five or 10 or 20 years. To be our best, we must rebuild those things that are closest to us, within our own towns and neighborhoods.
Let’s start with how we use our money. During the pandemic, people ordered things online and went to the grocery store. Now the options are greater, especially close to home, and if we want our communities to thrive we need to invest in them. Instead of making Amazon owner Jeff Bezos even richer, spend the money in Waco.
We are going to have new options to consider as we spend that money, too. The pandemic had a certain “weed and seed” effect — some businesses went under, but that has opened the market to new entrepreneurs and their startups. They are taking advantage of lower rents and available capital to create new stores, restaurants and services. In Waco, this may be more true than elsewhere as the pace of development and redevelopment seems poised to explode.
Our time, of course, can be just as valuable as our money. At the start of this pandemic, I worried that many churches and other religious and social institutions would fold not only during the pandemic but in its aftermath as patterns of engagement changed. I’m now seeing that fear realized. “Zoom church,” for example, alienated people in two ways. First, the low-quality and no-engagement online offerings from many churches (especially those with limited resources) just didn’t satisfy many people. Further, even when it worked, it may have worked too well, as people got used to just not leaving the house on Sunday mornings. Only time will tell, but many of the institutions that have sustained our society may disappear because our habit of showing up has been disrupted.
Of course, that is only true if we let that happen. And it could be that, as with businesses, there are opportunities embedded in all of this — opportunities to start a new church or build up an old one in new ways.
And finally, we must find ways to engage our passions in positive ways again. On that, too, it might make sense to think locally. This may be the time to stop caring quite so much about either loving or hating Donald Trump, whose saga was purpose-built to keep us engaged while we were stuck at home. It matters much more in the end whether you mentor a child or volunteer at Mission Waco than how much Fox News or MSNBC you watch.
This is a crucial time: the period in which we must rebuild. But rather than rebuilding homes and roads, we must rebuild social institutions and relationships. It could be that this is the harder challenge.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.