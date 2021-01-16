Mark Osler: Problem with America’s tech companies rooted in antitrust, not free speech

I personally think that Twitter and Facebook were right to enforce their policies even against the president of the United States. Others disagree with the decisions of Twitter and the others of course, for a variety of reasons other than the First Amendment. One of the better arguments for keeping @RealDonaldTrump on Twitter is that Trump’s appearances on Twitter created a remarkably transparent presidency. Much of the time, his Twitter feed told anyone who cared to check in exactly what he was watching on television, what he thought about it and who he was angry with on that day. It was a bizarre kind of reality show, where grudges were established, insults hurled, and promises made. It wasn’t irrelevant though; the grudges and insults often signaled who was about to be fired, and the promises were sometimes kept (for good or bad).

In the end, the important legal issue raised by tech companies in the last week is one of antitrust, as many others have argued. As with other industries, we have let the biggest tech corporations get too big for the good of our nation. That power allows them not only to control markets, but speech.

Let’s look at just three big companies involved in recent efforts to restrict President Trump’s access to the public: Amazon, Facebook and Twitter. They present very different scenarios.