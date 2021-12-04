Mark Osler: Rev. Raymond Bailey’s very hard job

When I moved to Waco with my family in the year 2000, there were challenges. The first night in our new house on Chateau Avenue, mid-August, the air conditioner died. I slept on the porch on a futon, wondering what I had done in leaving my hometown by a lake in Michigan.

Things got better, though. I found my way to my new job at Baylor University, to the grocery store, to Cameron Park. And after a few weeks, I followed a friend to Seventh & James Baptist Church, that little complex of buildings perched on the edge of campus. I mentioned to my friend as we walked in that I could be “a bit of an iconoclast,” and he rolled his eyes and said “you’ll fit right in.” He was right. Seventh & James was full of religion professors, ordained ministers and uncredentialed people like me who just imagined they were experts. Sunday school there was usually a shockingly sharp discussion of text and context, and the discussions after service veered between topics I understood and those I did not. It was said that the average education of the adults in that congregation was a master’s degree (though I suspect this was a guesstimate). It was a tough crowd, theologically speaking.