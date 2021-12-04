Mark Osler: Rev. Raymond Bailey’s very hard job

When I moved to Waco with my family in the year 2000, there were challenges. The first night in our new house on Chateau Avenue, mid-August, the air conditioner died. I slept on the porch on a futon, wondering what I had done in leaving my hometown by a lake in Michigan.
Things got better, though. I found my way to my new job at Baylor University, to the grocery store, to Cameron Park. And after a few weeks, I followed a friend to Seventh & James Baptist Church, that little complex of buildings perched on the edge of campus. I mentioned to my friend as we walked in that I could be “a bit of an iconoclast,” and he rolled his eyes and said “you’ll fit right in.” He was right. Seventh & James was full of religion professors, ordained ministers and uncredentialed people like me who just imagined they were experts. Sunday school there was usually a shockingly sharp discussion of text and context, and the discussions after service veered between topics I understood and those I did not. It was said that the average education of the adults in that congregation was a master’s degree (though I suspect this was a guesstimate). It was a tough crowd, theologically speaking.
And up at the front of it all was Raymond Bailey, who passed away last week. Rev. Bailey was a singular figure who somehow held all of this together through intelligence, experience and a certain amount of just ignoring things that didn’t matter too much. His sermons fascinated me; at their best, they could be intellectual and earthy at once, riven with meaning and relevance while rooted in the ancient text. Bailey had a background in theater and brought those talents into his messages from the pulpit. Later, I co-taught a Baylor Law School class in oral advocacy with two of the best preachers in Texas, Randall O’Brien and Hulitt Gloer, and realized that some of what I was learning from them had been modeled to me for years by Raymond Bailey.
Like many others at Baylor, Rev. Bailey had come through a searing experience driven by the conservative takeover of the Southern Baptist Convention and its institutions in the early 1990s. He had been a well-respected professor of preaching at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and had founded the National Center for Christian Preaching there. When that school was seized by those who represented a less inclusive and more judgmental vision of faith and leadership, Bailey was pushed out. The wound of it still stung while he was at Seventh & James, understandably. He was not the only one, either; that transition within the Southern Baptist denomination left a mark on many who found refuge at Baylor.
That hurt shaped but did not stop him. Once in place in Waco, Rev. Bailey made known his love for his family and the Lady Bears basketball team — but only the latter could make him end church a little early, if there was a Sunday game.
If the adults were hard to manage at Seventh & James, that was nothing compared to the kids. They tended to be strong-willed, smart, and opinionated (my own son once interrupted a children’s sermon on Moses parting the waters by asking “What about the multitudes? Why didn’t God love them?”). On one memorable Sunday, Rev. Bailey was asked to come talk to a fourth-grade Sunday School class because they “had questions.” When he arrived, though, it was quickly apparent that these kids did not have questions, they had answers! He listened for a while to the children’s views on the origins of God, the nature of man and several other topics before nodding sagely and taking his leave, confident that the identity and soul of the church was not going to change any time soon.
He may not have realized the impact he had on those young souls. My own kids grew up thinking that the honorific given to a senior minister was “Raymond.” If we visited another church, they would wonder who “The Raymond” was there. It was as if every church had a Raymond.
And, in a way, many churches do have a Raymond, in that Rev. Bailey’s circle of influence through teaching and example has spread through much of the Baptist world. That is a good thing, and a remarkable legacy.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where he holds the Ruthie Mattox Chair in Preaching at First Covenant Church. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.