Mark Osler: Sacrifice and sanity for the good of others

A few minutes ago, I finished reading a profile of the 13 U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (two female Marines) who were killed by an ISIS suicide bomber during the evacuation of Kabul. They were young — with an average age just over 22 — and their stories are moving. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee was only 23 years old. Like others her age, she was active on social media. One of her last posts on Instagram shows her holding a child during the evacuation. It has this caption: “I love my job.”
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming also died in the ISIS attack. He had wanted to be a Marine since he was three years old. That was only 17 years ago — he was a newborn baby when this war began. He enlisted on his 18th birthday. He got married in February and his wife is expecting their first child. His high school wrestling coach described him as “cast-iron tough.” He had hoped to one day be an American history teacher and a wrestling coach, vocations that suited his talents.
Young people join the military, of course, knowing the risks that come with it; they knew exactly what their sacrifice might be. McCollum insisted on serving in the infantry, even when a recruiter tried to talk him out of it. That makes none of this any better, of course. The loss, the sacrifice, is just as great.
For most of us, when we read about people like Nicole Gee or Rylee McCollum, we admire their sacrifice. We acknowledge that they were free to avoid that risk — they could have gone off to college or some other work, after all. And yet, they willingly made a sacrifice for the greater good, even when they did not have to. These were people who made decisions on principle, rather than in pursuit of pleasure, fame or money.
At the core of that is a principle that most of us embrace: that even when we don’t have to, it is a good and admirable thing to take a risk ourselves — a sacrifice even — for the greater good and for the protection of others. It is, after all, a bedrock precept of my own faith, one that I share with many (though not all) of those who will read this. Jesus was clear: “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all.” To those lost heroes we admire and to Jesus, sacrifice for the good of others is a principle to live by.
And right now, amid a pandemic, the thing each of us can do in embrace of that principle is to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear a mask when we are in congregate settings indoors. Think of that slender needle containing vaccine as a tiny fraction of the bullets, bombs and shrapnel that our soldiers face. Even if you think the gain is tiny, too, it is something — and perhaps the most we can do.
Some will say, “Those soldiers died for my freedom to not wear a mask or get a vaccine!” That’s debatable, but even if true it misses the point. Freedom allows us to make choices, and we make those choices according to our own values.
If that value is the same as that embraced by the soldiers lost in Kabul and our faith, the choice, freely made, should be to get a vaccine or wear a mask.
Freedom does not mean that we have to do this or not do that: It means that we can choose to worship God in any way we want or not at all, to keep a gun in our home or not, to travel to the far reaches of the nation or not. Freedom is a power of the individual, to make choices according to our beliefs. By getting a vaccine or wearing a mask, you are not giving away a freedom; rather, you are making a choice within that freedom — one that is informed by perhaps our deepest principle, inscribed on our hearts by faith and our heroes: to give at least a little of ourselves for the benefit of those around us.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010.
