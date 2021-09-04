Mark Osler: Sacrifice and sanity for the good of others

At the core of that is a principle that most of us embrace: that even when we don’t have to, it is a good and admirable thing to take a risk ourselves — a sacrifice even — for the greater good and for the protection of others. It is, after all, a bedrock precept of my own faith, one that I share with many (though not all) of those who will read this. Jesus was clear: “Whoever wants to be first must be last of all and servant of all.” To those lost heroes we admire and to Jesus, sacrifice for the good of others is a principle to live by.

And right now, amid a pandemic, the thing each of us can do in embrace of that principle is to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear a mask when we are in congregate settings indoors. Think of that slender needle containing vaccine as a tiny fraction of the bullets, bombs and shrapnel that our soldiers face. Even if you think the gain is tiny, too, it is something — and perhaps the most we can do.

Some will say, “Those soldiers died for my freedom to not wear a mask or get a vaccine!” That’s debatable, but even if true it misses the point. Freedom allows us to make choices, and we make those choices according to our own values.

If that value is the same as that embraced by the soldiers lost in Kabul and our faith, the choice, freely made, should be to get a vaccine or wear a mask.

Freedom does not mean that we have to do this or not do that: It means that we can choose to worship God in any way we want or not at all, to keep a gun in our home or not, to travel to the far reaches of the nation or not. Freedom is a power of the individual, to make choices according to our beliefs. By getting a vaccine or wearing a mask, you are not giving away a freedom; rather, you are making a choice within that freedom — one that is informed by perhaps our deepest principle, inscribed on our hearts by faith and our heroes: to give at least a little of ourselves for the benefit of those around us.

Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010.