Mark Osler: The case for universities

Like many others, I have conversations that fall into a predictable pattern. Someone will make a statement that contradicts known facts with remarkable assurance. When challenged on their source, they will respond, “It was on the internet!” And indeed it was, barfed into cyberspace by someone with little more than an agenda and access to a computer or phone.

This weekend, Waco is full of people who had the opposite experience, as Baylor grads return for homecoming. Instead of getting information from some guy on Facebook, they learned about journalism from Bob Darden or business from Blaine McCormick or theater history from DeAnna Toten-Beard — true experts who have spent a lifetime becoming knowledgeable about the things they teach. As we face a saddening wave of misinformation — from all sides of the political spectrum — the role of institutions like Baylor University has never been more important.

My point here is not that academics are always right. We professors often disagree with one another, after all. But the point of scholarship within the academy is not that every professor will be “correct” about each issue — it’s that the academy will foster a dialogue between learned people that can lead to broad truths. That has been the route to nearly every significant scientific discovery of our time and a better understanding of non-scientific fields like history and economics. For example, history was studied for a long time with a narrow focus on power and war. Over the past 50 years groundbreaking scholars have introduced new perspectives and truths that allow a more complete understanding of the past, such as an unearthing of the role of women and religion within that broader sweep of history. Some resisted this change, but in the end both war and what happened outside the realms of war and government became part of a whole that better describes our world.