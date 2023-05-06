At the end of this semester, Baylor journalism professor Bob Darden is retiring from teaching. It will likely be a quiet moment, as the most important ones often are: He will walk out of a classroom building into the bright Texas sunshine, pause briefly, and then stride onward.

But, in that moment, the world will change. The hundreds of Baylor University students who took a class from him every year will still be in the world, changed by his teaching, but their numbers will no longer grow. They will have other, excellent teachers, but no one who can hold a room or tell a story the way that Bob Darden can. Others might have his building inflections, his sense of story structure, even his grounding in the profession of writing, but they probably will not have the magic dust that, unseen, flew from his hands as he gestured, the dust that mesmerized his students and seared into their minds the importance of writing.

The primary reason that Darden is a great teacher, I suspect, is because he wants to be a great teacher and he works hard at it. After teaching the same subject for decades, some professors stroll into class with yellowed pages of notes, reciting the same truisms they did in their first few years. That’s not Bob Darden. In this very last year, he still worries over and adapts what is really a performance, this presentation to hundreds in an auditorium.

Some might discount Darden’s teaching because of his success elsewhere, but in truth it is all of a whole. In 2016, a Dallas Observer headline atop a story about him read “Baylor Professor Robert Darden Has Dedicated His Life to Protecting Gospel Music,” but (like too many headlines) that wasn’t true. At that time, Darden had dedicated his life to teaching, and saving the legacy of an entire genre of music was actually his hobby — an incredibly consequential one, yes, but one that I suspect was in a way a part of his teaching. Our best teaching is what we live (and students see), and how Darden preserved gospel’s legacy is exactly that. Concerned that Black gospel records were moldering away in attics and basements and master tapes were being lost, he wrote a piece for the New York Times in 2005 titled “Gospel’s Got the Blues.” There, he urged preservation.

It worked. Money came in — to Baylor — and the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project was born. It has now archived in digital format more than 14,000 songs. I have often said that in 100 years, the person I know now who will have had the biggest impact on our world will be Bob Darden. As a teacher, though, a teacher of writing, think about what that story means — it is a testament, the best kind, to his students, and the message is that writing can change the world for the better.

Those students of his have, of course, gone on to great things. Some work in Hollywood, others in New York, and probably there are some here at the Waco Trib. Those who work in TV and film at times honor their teacher by naming the first person killed off “Bob Darden.” I remember watching the first episode of “Chicago Fire,” where yet another Bob Darden sat in the front of a firetruck, excited about his new job, just before his demise.

I know that Darden is a great teacher because I, too, was his student. He is a man of great faith, and I attended his Sunday school class for a decade at Seventh and James Baptist Church. His gentle passion crossed over from writing and gospel music to faith and the Gospels, and every week I looked forward to the vivid discussions he would lead. Part of his genius in that setting was that he realized that everyone had something to contribute, that the costume designer often knew more about a Bible story — for example, the 70 being instructed not to take “a purse or a bag or sandals” when they went out to the countryside — than a religion professor. In recent years, he shepherded my own father (who died in March) into a very real relationship with his faith, something that had not happened in the preceding 84 years of his life. Now … that’s teaching.

Bob Darden isn’t done with writing, of course. There is a new book on the way, and there will be another after that, and another. Bob and his wife Mary will continue to engage the world. It is teaching hundreds every semester that will be done. When that moment comes, though, that pause at the threshold, there should be a deep contentment for that good teacher.