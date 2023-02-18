It’s hard to understand the gravity of a historical moment when you are living through it. There was a generation that had the prime of their lives encompass World War I, the Spanish flu pandemic, the Great Depression and World War II, all of which happened over the course of just three decades — the same as from 1993 to now — and yet the full impact of those tumultuous events did not become clear for decades. Though it might not have been the same level of societal challenge as those decades in the early 20th century, we have been through a lot in the past few years, and it seems we rarely talk about it. We lived through a pandemic, an insurrection at the Capitol and national upheaval after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. These have not been normal times.

Of it all, the pandemic has probably wrought the most change. Through a remarkable medical effort across two administrations, the COVID-19 pandemic has gone from an existential threat to background noise akin to other continuing public health issues. The federal government has announced that COVID-19’s status as a “public health emergency” will end in May, probably with little fanfare.

As the threat fades out, there needs to be room for reflection and learning. Mistakes were made, after all, and the pandemic shoved around our society and culture in ways that don’t yet feel normal. Most of all, though, we need to recognize the losses that came with the pandemic and its response.

First, there is the straight-up loss of life to the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1.11 million people in the United States died of COVID-19 after its arrival in early 2020. In that time, it has been the leading cause of death in much of South America and in Mexico, and in the top five causes of death in the rest of North America and nearly all of Europe. It claimed the lives of many Americans of real achievement, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, singer Charlie Pride, legendary pitcher Tom Seaver, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, music producer Phil Spector, businessman and politician Herman Cain, singer John Prine, playwright Terrence McNally, Texas Congressman Ron Wright, actress Cloris Leachman and even the seemingly indestructible singer Meat Loaf.

Isolation, loss

More importantly to most families, though, it took away aunts, uncles, grandparents, fathers, mothers and sometimes (though rarely) young men and women. Even in the absence of death, there were hardships, some caused by the disease and others by the response. For older Americans, COVID-19 fundamentally altered their lives in many places as their mobility was limited, places they loved closed down and human interaction moved to electronic forms they sometimes were reluctant to embrace. To a grandmother, a Zoom call is a pale substitute for the presence of a grandchild, after all. The hardest image of all from that era might have been that of a man or woman dying alone as family tried to talk to them over an iPad.

Then there was the toll on the young. Closing schools and then moving key functions online had a cost we will be measuring for years. I’m a teacher who is surrounded by teachers, and we often rue the after-effects of COVID-19 in our students. What we are observing includes a failure of engagement, troubles with attendance, a strange sense of entitlement and a wave of claimed disabilities that don’t seem to match the people we see in class.

Then there are the harms to community that are becoming apparent. The move to work-at-home during the pandemic has been sticky; people aren’t coming back to work, and some employers are enjoying the lower costs that go with that. That may be good for the employers and the workers, but it is bad for the places — the physical areas — where they used to work. Downtowns are struggling with high vacancy rates for office space, and the entire infrastructure that supports those office buildings is very slow coming back. Over time, center cities will likely shift from offices to residences, but that is a tenuous goal. The very structures of our communities are changing before our eyes.

Often, dramatic changes spur our collective creativity. The upheavals and war in the 1960s brought with it a golden era in popular culture, literature, music and art. Soldiers returning from service in World War II jammed the universities, established community institutions, and some (from the 10th Mountain Division) established the sport of skiing in this country. Good can come from hardship.

What emerges?

I expected the jarring changes that came with the pandemic to create that kind of a great groundswell of new art, literature and music, but that hasn’t seemed to happen. It could be that prior societal challenges — especially wars — bring us into contact with other cultures and drive new initiatives, while this one did the opposite by isolating us from one another. It might be that instead of a golden age, we get one of lead.

Or maybe not; it is too soon to know. But this much is true: If we are to stitch our social fabric back together it will take intentional effort. Our churches, our universities, our social hubs, must step up and bring us back into shared spaces.

The cost of not doing that is becoming clear. A study by Stanford University and the Associated Press found that about 230,000 public school students just disappeared from records after the pandemic, reappearing neither at their old school, private school or home school rolls. We all know people who have isolated themselves during and after the pandemic, living their lives in the shadows of the internet.

One of them was Anthony McRae. His mother died in September of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, and according to McRae’s father he withdrew into his room, playing video games. His father tried to draw him out to go fishing or attend church, but his adult son was not interested. It was this Anthony McRae who went to the Michigan State campus and shot eight students, three of whom died. No one seems to know what the motive was. And that’s a sign of these times — some people have become so isolated that even when they go on a murderous rampage, no one knows them well enough to even guess at why they would become a killer.

This is a time to rebuild. The hard part is that what must be rebuilt is something beyond brick and stone. We must now turn to the mortar that connects us to one another.