Mark Osler: The promise of Christmas

Not everyone reading this is Christian, and not all Christians see the gospels the way I do. But on this day, it’s appropriate to look to the story of Jesus’ birth with at least curiosity, whether one is a believer or not.

It’s hard to read the Christmas story and not see the value of quiet and peace. It was while living in Waco that I first really understood what the Christian season of Advent was supposed to be: a period of waiting and preparation. It’s meant to be a quiet and contemplative time, but too rarely it is. Our culture is good at many things, but creating periods of quiet is not one of them. We have long to-do lists, wait in traffic, struggle to take care of everything, and our political culture has become one of constant alarm and outrage about one thing or another (regardless of which side you are on).

There is a painting I love, which hangs in the National Gallery in London, which right now is almost hidden behind a bustling Christmas market on Trafalgar Square. It was painted in the 1620s by Philippe de Champaigne and titled “The Dream of St. Joseph.” Joseph and Mary are shown at home during Mary’s pregnancy with Jesus. Joseph has come home from work at the end of a long day and is asleep on a chair, with his carpentry tools and sandals strewn at his feet. It’s a simple room, with a rough rug under his feet. Mary, awake and sitting at a table in the background, watches as an angel flies over Joseph to deliver a message: that he should not dismiss Mary because of her pregnancy. It’s not a scene of trumpet-blaring glory, but a humble and important moment. Deep wisdom comes in the quiet times.

This year — the last few years — have held a lot of tragedy, much of which we haven’t much acknowledged as we were too busy fighting over politics. The COVID-19 pandemic took the lives of over a million people in this country and robbed almost everyone else of moments that can’t be reclaimed. In my own family, there was a high school graduation and a college graduation that just didn’t happen; celebrations of achievements that should be marking points of life and that will never, ever happen for those two precious boys.

And the toll has included too many of our institutions, as well. In October I was biking home from work and noticed an odd sign in front of the Lake Harriet Christian Church not too far from my house. Below the name of the church it said “Pastor ______.” It seemed strange that they would just leave that line blank, even during a pastoral search. There was a yellow note stuck to the sign, so I circled back and got close enough to read it. The yellow paper was a condemnation notice, stating that the church was to be demolished and replaced by an apartment building or “mixed-use facility.” I later found pictures of the elegant sanctuary, where people worshipped, were married and were celebrated upon death. A playground next to the church had been full of children. This church had survived for decades, but could not make it through the last few years. When the bulldozers come, not one stone will be left upon another.

It’s not only churches that are gone, of course. More than anything we have lost our “third places” — that is, those institutions outside of our home and work that sustain us: churches, fraternal organizations, community groups, informal sports leagues and all sort of clubs. The internet does not replace these third places; it can never give us the human connection available in spaces where all of our senses can be engaged. The internet cannot give us the scent of a church supper, the sounds of a bowling league, the feeling of a hug from a neighbor.

But then we have Christmas.

Stripped to its essentials, it is a new beginning, a birth shared by millions. Like any new birth, it shook things up. Both the humble (the shepherds) and the proud (the Magi) were told of it, and the mere idea of it enraged the political leader (Herod) so much that he ordered that all infants born in Bethlehem be killed.

But when that birth actually happened, it was not a cacophony, but a still, small moment; Silent Night. There is something in that, too. I hope that today has its quiet, and that the promise of new beginnings can give us all hope to restore ourselves and this broken world.