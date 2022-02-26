Mark Osler: The right questions in the district attorney race

The race for McLennan County District Attorney is heating up — in fact, it seems to be getting a little too hot, and common sense is being lost in the process. Both incumbent Barry Johnson and Republican primary challenger Josh Tetens bring some positives to the table, but their negative campaigning may lead people astray. Before you vote on Tuesday, I hope you will consider each candidate beyond the rhetoric they have employed. [Full disclosure: I have never met Johnson, and Tetens was my student at Baylor Law School.]
First off, District Attorney Johnson launched into Tetens based on who he has represented as a defense attorney, saying Tetens is on the side of “perverts” and other undesirables. Johnson’s attack is reprehensible, and reflects a lack of appreciation for nothing less than the Constitution, the basis for the right to counsel. I’m a former prosecutor, and I know many people of principle who fight hard to enforce the laws as law enforcement officers and prosecutors. They respect their adversaries on the defense side, and understand the importance of their work. Any decent prosecutor would much prefer to try a case against a skilled defense attorney rather than a weak one; among other things, the poor defense attorney makes mistakes that end up leading to an appeal, possibly undoing all the work of the prosecution.
The Constitution sets out specific rights for criminal defendants, and it is defense attorneys who defend those rights, usually for low pay and sometimes at great risk to themselves. Of the students I taught at Baylor, two of those I most admire are on opposite sides: one, Gordon Davenport, is a federal prosecutor in Arizona. The other, Joy Tull, is a public defender in Chicago. Both are paid less than their classmates at big firms (or even small firms). Gordon takes on criminals at the border, including crooked law enforcement officers. Joy fiercely represents those accused of crimes, going regularly into the notorious Cook County Jail to sit down alone with them. That’s brave.
To put it another way, if you or one of your children were accused of a crime, would you want DA Johnson’s view to have prevailed, and for all the good and principled attorneys to have left the field of criminal defense? Of course not — you would want someone who believed in the Constitution and would fight hard.
Tetens, in turn, has perhaps gone too far in trumpeting his closeness to law enforcement, telling this newspaper that his father taught him that he would “never go wrong” if he “backed the blue.” Tetens is right that a good working relationship is necessary between those who investigate crime and those who prosecute it. But his campaign rhetoric distracts from the healthy tension that should exist within that relationship; a key part of the prosecutor’s job is to discern between a case that should be brought and those which should be declined, and the police are often bothered by those decisions. Some have the impression that a prosecutor’s job is to take on whatever they are given by the police, but that is not the way the criminal justice system works or should work — prosecutorial discretion is built into the process, and for good reason. Resources often allow for only so many cases to be tried, and wisdom is needed in choosing well. At other times, the evidence may just not be enough. Think of the repercussions of taking a bad case: a citizen is jailed, their indictment is published in the newspaper, and their life disrupted, even if the case is later dismissed or leads to an acquittal. It’s not the prosecutor’s job to make the police happy; the job is to keep the public safe while not violating rights and liberties.
So what does matter?
First, and most importantly, it matters who the district attorney hires. I’ve seen some great and some terrible hires at the McLennan County DA’s office, and those have played out how I hoped and feared, respectively. The DA is the boss, and that means that most decisions are delegated to others down the line. Attracting and keeping good people is crucial.
Second, collaboration is essential. As Tetens points out, that includes collaboration with other parts of law enforcement. It also means collaborating with the public, to effectively project the goals of the office. For example, long sentences are often justified by the idea that they deter others from committing similar crimes. That goal can’t be achieved if the DA doesn’t communicate well with the public, including the press. Too often district attorneys in this county have failed terribly at this part of the job.
Finally, a focus on problem solving has to be at the center of any prosecutor’s work. Too often, the metric of success is the number of convictions or the length of prison terms, rather than if a prosecutor’s actions are improving the lives of the people he or she serves. Convicting people is not enough. The trick is to convict the right people. Firm metrics need to be established, and data made public on how those goals are being accomplished.
Who serves as the district attorney is probably more important for criminal justice than who is elected to Congress or governor. It’s unfortunate that this election cycle has been riven by divisive rhetoric, but I’m hopeful that such rhetoric won’t guide voters when they go to the polls Tuesday.
Mark Osler is an American legal scholar, Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis and a former federal prosecutor. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 through 2010.
