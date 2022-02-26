Mark Osler: The right questions in the district attorney race

Tetens, in turn, has perhaps gone too far in trumpeting his closeness to law enforcement, telling this newspaper that his father taught him that he would “never go wrong” if he “backed the blue.” Tetens is right that a good working relationship is necessary between those who investigate crime and those who prosecute it. But his campaign rhetoric distracts from the healthy tension that should exist within that relationship; a key part of the prosecutor’s job is to discern between a case that should be brought and those which should be declined, and the police are often bothered by those decisions. Some have the impression that a prosecutor’s job is to take on whatever they are given by the police, but that is not the way the criminal justice system works or should work — prosecutorial discretion is built into the process, and for good reason. Resources often allow for only so many cases to be tried, and wisdom is needed in choosing well. At other times, the evidence may just not be enough. Think of the repercussions of taking a bad case: a citizen is jailed, their indictment is published in the newspaper, and their life disrupted, even if the case is later dismissed or leads to an acquittal. It’s not the prosecutor’s job to make the police happy; the job is to keep the public safe while not violating rights and liberties.