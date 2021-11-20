Mark Osler: The unseen twist of the Great Resignation

If you feel like you need more surprises in your life, you haven’t been paying attention. COVID-19 turned much of our world upside down in a way few people alive in the United States had seen. A single act of police violence proved to be the last straw for many, as millions of people around the world took to the streets in protest. Then our politics saw the crazy meter go to 11 as insurrectionists overran the nation’s Capitol. And that is just in the last two years!

Riding of the wake of all this has been a development that may prove to be just as significant in the long term: masses of people quitting their jobs in what has been called the “Great Resignation.” Just this last September, a record 4.4 million people in the United States left their jobs — about 3% of the total workforce, lost in the course of just a month. In August, it was 4.3 million. Clearly, something is happening.