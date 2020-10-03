Mark Osler: Trump has failed to set national example of America

2020 has been quite a year; to the eyes of history, it may be a morality play. Just last week we had a norm-smashing and endlessly ugly presidential debate and the sad news that the president of the United States has contracted COVID-19. From a long lens, both of these will enter into that morality play as failures of this president as example-in-chief.
We tend to overestimate the direct power of the president. Virtually the only unchecked power he constitutionally has is the one that I study, clemency. In every other pursuit he needs the cooperation of other branches of government or at least the bureaucracy within the executive branch. We have seen these limits in play of late, as President Trump has been reduced to issuing toothless executive orders in place of actual legislation.
In truth, the greatest power of the president may be the example he (or, before long, she) sets. Many will remember the greatest moment of Ronald Reagan’s presidency as that moment in which he stood in West Berlin and implored, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” It was not a direct action; Reagan did not tear down the wall. But it was a statement of such clear morality, such unstinting resolve, that the world eventually changed, driven by that moment.
Similarly, George W. Bush’s best moment may have been one in which he didn’t exert power but rather stood as an example for our nation. In the wake of the 9/11 tragedy, he stood on the rubble of the World Trade Center at ground zero, grabbed a bullhorn and began to speak. A worker called out, “I can’t hear you!” Bush’s response became iconic: “I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — the people who knocked these buildings down — will hear all of us soon!”
We don’t admire Abraham Lincoln so much for any distinct act he took as president but rather for the example he set and the human characteristics he exemplified. His conduct of the war — in which he did exert power — was uneven and often unpopular. His deep humanity, revealed in the Gettysburg Address read even now by American schoolchildren, is what history remembers.
These men were the example-in-chief. And in that inspirational task, President Trump has utterly failed. In a pandemic where the best public health response is to wear a mask, he refused to wear one in public and belittled those who do before finally contracting the virus himself. In a time when we need civil discourse more than ever, he filled the first 2020 presidential debate with rudeness, insults and bullying. Like Reagan in the Cold War, Bush after 9/11 and Lincoln in our nation’s darkest hours, President Trump is called to lead a nation facing adversity. But the example he provides is one of division, self-absorbed bitterness and gamesmanship.
Like Trump, Ronald Reagan came to national attention as a media star. Intriguingly, both Trump and Reagan became the characters they played. In “Knute Rockne, All-American,” Reagan was University of Notre Dame football player George “Gipper” Gipp, a born leader who urged others on, even from his deathbed. In “King’s Row,” Reagan was a double amputee who finds a will to live. In “Hellcats of the Navy,” he was a submarine commander in wartime. These were characters who, though conflicted, were called upon to transcend their own difficulties and act in the common good. Reagan became that leader. Trump, in contrast, became rich and famous in tabloid magazines and then on reality television, where he fomented disputes and fired people.
There was an especially sad moment in the first Trump-Biden debate. Trump, on the attack, interrupted Biden as the latter talked about the military service of his late son Beau. Trump wanted to talk about Biden’s other son, Hunter, whom Trump has accused of influence-peddling. In a rare moment of humanity, Biden looked at the camera and talked about the hardship of watching a son struggle with a drug addiction.
Trump, belligerent, cut him off. And America sighed.
The image we have of Lincoln isn’t of him in action, it is of Lincoln in thought, in stillness. Perhaps the deepest failure of Trump as example, as demonstrated by that moment in which Biden was talking about his troubled son, is a lack of such stillness. The best examples of presidential leadership were built on reflection and listening. Indelible moments don’t often come from the person who talks the most.
In one of my first trials as a federal prosecutor, I lost. After the jury announced the acquittal, I struggled to understand what I had done wrong. My opening statement and closing argument were strong; my examinations of witnesses bore all the fruit I had hoped. I had clearly been the better talker.
The other lawyer, though, was the better listener. He listened in jury selection and chose wisely. He listened to my witnesses and heard what was questionable. He heard in my argument an avoidance of an important fact. On that day, like most days, the better listener beat the better talker.
And that is part of the genius of those moments for Reagan, Bush and Lincoln. Yes, they were talking, but it was built of listening, and the humility that underlays that ability. Trump has many traits, but not the one that makes some men and women great and good.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010. His books include “Prosecuting Jesus,” a memoir of performing the Trial of Jesus in 11 states.
