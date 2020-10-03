Mark Osler: Trump has failed to set national example of America

2020 has been quite a year; to the eyes of history, it may be a morality play. Just last week we had a norm-smashing and endlessly ugly presidential debate and the sad news that the president of the United States has contracted COVID-19. From a long lens, both of these will enter into that morality play as failures of this president as example-in-chief.

We tend to overestimate the direct power of the president. Virtually the only unchecked power he constitutionally has is the one that I study, clemency. In every other pursuit he needs the cooperation of other branches of government or at least the bureaucracy within the executive branch. We have seen these limits in play of late, as President Trump has been reduced to issuing toothless executive orders in place of actual legislation.

In truth, the greatest power of the president may be the example he (or, before long, she) sets. Many will remember the greatest moment of Ronald Reagan’s presidency as that moment in which he stood in West Berlin and implored, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” It was not a direct action; Reagan did not tear down the wall. But it was a statement of such clear morality, such unstinting resolve, that the world eventually changed, driven by that moment.