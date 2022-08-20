Mark Osler: Words and violence beyond the fatwa

Within the course of just a few days earlier this month, two deeply troubling incidents occurred, likely propelled by similar impulses. In Cincinnati, a man attacked the local FBI office. The next day, author Salman Rushdie was injured by a knife-wielding assailant as he prepared to give a talk in upstate New York. While motivations are often hard to discern, both were likely driven to act in response to public messages by revered leaders.

The Rushdie attack occurred in front of a crowd gathered to hear a lecture at the famed Chautauqua Institution’s annual summer gathering. In the attack, a young man with a knife rushed the stage where Rushdie was preparing to speak and lashed out repeatedly. According to the district attorney there, Rushdie suffered “three stab wounds to the right side of the front of his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, a puncture wound to his right eye, a puncture wound to his chest, and a laceration on his right thigh.” A friend of mine was in the third row, and described the scene as “traumatic.” The suspected assailant, now under arrest, is Hadi Matar, a resident of Fairview, New Jersey.

As many will remember, Rushdie was widely demonized in the Islamic world after publication in 1988 of his novel “The Satanic Verses.” Viewing the book as offensive, Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued an edict — known as a “fatwa” — seeking the death of Rushdie and others who worked on the book. This was later reaffirmed by Khomeini’s successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A trail of violence followed, as a translator was stabbed multiple times in 1991, and another was killed. In 1993, a mob seeking the death of a Turk who published excerpts of the book burned a hotel and killed at least 37 people. That same year, a Norwegian translator was shot.

Assigning motivations to those accused of crimes can be complicated, but we do know this: In notes written before going to Chautauqua, Hadi Matar used an image of Ali Khamenei as his online avatar. A New York Police Department intelligence report said that a social media presence believed to be Matar’s indicated a sympathy to Islamic extremism.

In Iran, the government directed a death warrant at a writer based on the content of his writing. That is not something that we do in the United States.

That doesn’t mean that the words of our leaders don’t sometime inspire violence. Most recently, former President Donald Trump was upset that the FBI had searched his home in accordance with a warrant. Among other things, he railed against the FBI as having an “unrelenting history” of corruption and of having acted improperly in conducting the search. His outrage was repeated and amplified by some media sources. Shortly thereafter, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer tried to storm the FBI office in Cincinnati, and was killed in a shootout with police after leading them on a car chase. An account believed to be Schiffer’s on Truth Social complained about the Mar-a-Lago raid and conveyed this chilling message: “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops.”

Certainly, it isn’t just right-wing leaders and media that inspire violence. On June 14, 2017, a group of Republican legislators were practicing for a softball game when James Hodgkinson fired several rounds at them, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise. While the motivation for the shooting was controverted, Hodgkinson was thought by many to have been moved to action by denouncements of Republicans.

Words don’t kill. But people who hear words do. That’s a truth that needs to be remembered when Democrats call conservatives “fascists” or Republicans denounce progressives as a threat to America. These broad overstatements just are not true, and when they are used for political advantage, they threaten lives.

Many of these violent acts are rooted in a common belief: that those targeted have terrible motives for the things they do. It is common in our political discourse for people to claim that Democrats want to destroy America, or that Republicans hate democracy. Some will say that such hyperbole is fine, and that people understand that when Donald Trump describes FBI agents as the enemy that those listening know not to take that literally. But the evidence is to the contrary. Some of those listening are more about believing than discerning.

As an advocate, I received a piece of advice early in my career that was golden. “You’re more effective,” I was told, “if you assume the best motivations in those who oppose you than if you assume the worst.” And, of course, it is true; if we begin a discussion by telling someone they are evil, it’s going nowhere. We’ve begun by pushing them away. But if we begin by assuming they act from principle and argue from that principle (i.e., a reverence for freedom), a much more effective pitch can be made.

When Rushdie was stabbed here in the United States, the fatwa came to us. While we are not close to our own leaders explicitly sanctioning murder, our dialogue has become dangerous. Words matter. As a lawyer and writer that thesis is at the heart of what I do, and as a Christian it is words that reveal the deepest truths. We need to handle them with grace.