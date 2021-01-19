Martin Schram: When the Oval Office was between its masters

It happens only on the rarest of occasions. But there have been moments when the Oval Office is truly between its masters.

And I have been there, standing alone in the Oval Office doorway, on two occasions — precisely at noon, on two of those few quadrennial Inauguration Days when the United States has been peacefully transferring the power of the presidency from one political party to another.

It was an assignment I gave myself, back on Jan. 20 of 1977 and 1981. Because, back in that more innocent era, I wanted to witness just whatever there was that could be seen or felt when the Oval Office was between its presidents. Those were the moments when that gleaming white oval-shaped room we egocentrically considered the center of global power and influence was being empowered only by the constitutional spirit that — and we felt sure of this — fuels the world’s greatest democracy.

And now we aren’t even sure about that. Today, our nation’s capital doesn’t look or feel like the capital of a great democracy. It looks and feels more like we are trapped inside the military-fortressed, steel-fenced, barbed-wired Green Zone that our experts designed to protect a trembling Baghdad from being overrun by its own homegrown terrorists. Because that’s just what we saw happen to our Capitol.