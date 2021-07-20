Mary Darden: Don't be fooled into thinking your school will be there forever

This most certainly could happen here. And there. And anywhere.

The year 2021 is a watershed year for American education. My long research on this topic leads me to believe that it is possible to pull out of this downward spiral if all of the parties mentioned above work together.

The catch is, of course, is that American higher education is notoriously conservative, particularly in many areas of academia, which are still operating as if it’s 1999 (or even 1699 in some cases). But the financial realities are 2021 and beyond. Bluntly put, U.S. higher education must change. And for most, radically change. The time to act was several years ago.

Fortunately, and for many, it’s not too late — at least for those forward-thinking colleges and universities, willing to become entrepreneurial. And as for your college, let them know that this matters to you and that you’re there for them.

Alas, Sweet Briar isn’t completely out of the woods, although there are significant and marked signs of improvement as they still have a thriving and active alumni base that is continuing to rally behind the school and break large fundraising goals. Don’t be fooled into thinking that your school will be there forever. It just may not.

Mary Darden is a futurist and president of Higher Education Innovation, LLC, and author of the books “Beyond 2020: Envisioning the Future of Universities in America” and “Entrepreneuring the Future of Higher Education: Radical Transformation in Times of Profound Change.”