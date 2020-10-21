Mary Darden: Key traits mark great leadership, including in political realms

This president makes tough decisions, sticks by them, follows through and weathers adversity, believes in self, is self-confident, punctual, technologically skilled and well-known.

This president pays attention to detail, focuses on education and is able to stand back and not interfere with good performance.

When looking for the ideal candidates to vote for in the ongoing election, it might be helpful to consider these traits, key assets that presidents of institutions of higher learning have named as being crucial. If you find candidates who fit this overall description, then they have some of the essential underpinnings for leadership success and perhaps are worthy of your support and vote.

Exemplary leadership is the single most important component of any leader and determines whether one’s organization, institution or government thrives or declines. If we all thoroughly consider each prospective candidate and then vote, we are most likely to succeed in electing the best possible leaders for our country.

Mary Darden is the president of Higher Education Innovation, LLC, and author of the book “Beyond 2020: Envisioning the Future of Universities in America,” co-published with the American Council on Education and Rowman and Littlefield. Her second book titled “Entrepreneuring the Future of Higher Education: Radical Transformation in Times of Profound Change” is scheduled for release February 15, 2021.