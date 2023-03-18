In 2012 I started writing columns about education policy and education funding. It has been my hobby for years. I have studied voucher projects going all the way back to the Alum Rock schools in California during the Nixon administration. State money going to private institutions became a thing during the years following the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling. Many states across the country concocted schemes to shift funding to private schools. Some of these schools sprang up after federal desegregation orders.

For the last 30-plus years Texas has proposed some form of voucher/tax credit/education savings account program every time the Legislature meets. These ideas have been soundly defeated in session after session. This year, four education bills caught my eye. SB8 is the omnibus voucher bill, HB 1892 is the ESA bill and HB 60 is a bill to protect private schools from state and local laws. And just for fun, HJR 10- Legislators in Schools Day. These bills all have a price tag.

SB 8

This omnibus voucher bill is a humdinger. It will pass out of the Senate in some form. It will be gruesome. You can read it online at capitol.texas.gov. We don’t have enough ink to explain away the structural problems that are embedded in the bill.

HB 1892

The second one is HB 1892. Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, filed this bill as the framework for Education Savings Accounts. Hearings have not been scheduled yet. A quick read shows that it is a mountain of red tape for the Texas Education Agency, the comptroller’s office, and other policymaking bodies to sort out and then craft a funding system for parents who choose to participate in the program. Forty-five days from the passage of this bill, the comptroller’s office is tasked with coming up with rules that will eliminate fraud in the disbursement of funds to private schools. With this proposal, money flows from government to parent who then chooses the school, or not. The parent could choose to home-school and then save receipts for reimbursement. The comptroller’s office has already suggested that they may not have time to develop the safeguards in that length of time. It looks like “big government red tape heaven” to me.

Framers of HB 1892 have been careful to create a path where the money is given to the parent, much like a Lone Star Card, and then the funds flow from parent to private institution. Cain’s bill calls for the comptroller to devise a plan to follow the money and make sure that it is spent on eligible purchases of educational services. This move is an attempt to break the connection between tax dollars and private schools. The government gives parents the money. The parent then chooses a school option. Then parents submit receipts for reimbursement from the state.

Let us do the numbers. According to Private School Review, around 300,000 students in Texas attend private or parochial schools, while 5.1 million students attend public schools in Texas. If 10% of Texas families chose to move to a private school, that would be an additional 500,000 families looking to cash in on this tuition help. The paperwork required to implement such a system gives me a headache. Sounds like a nightmare. Time will tell.

HB 60

Another piece of legislation, HB 60, would call for “Proposing a constitutional amendment protecting private schools from state and local regulation.” Is this written in anticipation of watchdog groups wanting to look at where these funds go? Is this legislation really necessary, and how could this play out in real time? State and federal laws provide protection for children in many ways. Child labor laws took kids out of factories and got them into schools. Surely we don’t want to follow the lead of Arkansas and weaken child labor protections. The devil is always in the details.

HCR 10

The best bill of the entire schedule of bills before the Public Education Committee is HCR 10. This bill calls for the observance of Legislators in Schools Day. It creates an annual opportunity for all lawmakers in the state of Texas to visit and teach in a classroom in their respective districts. When elected officials devote their time to visiting local schools, legislators can get a fresh perspective on the day-to-day realities of public schools in the Lone Star State.

It would be just one day. There would be a certified teacher in the room, but lawmakers would co-teach. I promise that lawmakers would leave the classroom with a real world appreciation of the pace and the tempo of a day teaching Texas little ones, and an appreciation of the struggles and the triumphs that teachers experience each and every day. Legislators should walk in teachers’ shoes. It would change lives.