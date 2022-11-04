Mary Duty: It could have been worse — I could have died that night.

In recent weeks the Waco Tribune-Herald has printed several op-eds and letters to the editor about the debate over Roe v Wade. Most, if not all, have been written by men. Not that I think any of the writers lacked skill in their arguments. But I am just a mom that had the experience of bleeding out in a hospital emergency room. I was waiting for doctors to save me, not the legal team from the hospital or the district attorney’s office. If there is a God in heaven, surely he will spare those like me from the long arm of big government.

Thirty-plus years ago I was pregnant with our second child. I was due for a doctor’s visit on Monday. We were to listen for a heartbeat. I could not wait. In the early afternoon on Sunday I began to have serious cramps. As the evening wore on, I began to pass blood. After calling the doctor, he advised us to come up to the hospital. We did. The cramps and the bleeding got progressively worse and worse as the night wore on. It was clear to our doctor that we would have to do something drastic. I was bleeding out.

The doctor spoke with my husband Roland and me and told us what his plan would be. I had to sign papers to give permission for a procedure that would stop the bleeding and save my life. After prayerful consideration, we decided that it would be best to consent to the procedure and save my life. It was pretty clear that whatever had been growing in my belly was dead or already gone. I signed those papers and then slipped into that sleep that only comes with a needle in the arm. I remember that I desperately wanted to wake up so that I could take care of our little boy and be a good wife to my husband.

The next morning, I found out how close I came to dying that night. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 minutes is what the doctor said. He said that the sperm and egg did their little dance and like goofballs, implanted themselves on the wall of my fallopian tube, well short of the final destination of my uterus. It grew until the fallopian tube could no longer sustain growth. There death came to our baby on the Sunday night before we were to listen for that first little heartbeat.

There are not many things that I am sure of, but there is one thing I can say. The long arm of government has no place where parents have to make life or death decisions. It was my call to roll the dice and have the good doctor scrape the walls of my uterus and stop my uncontrolled bleeding. It will always be my call. Or your call. Or your granddaughter’s call. It can never be the government’s call.

In the years since then we had four more pregnancies. In fact, we found out we were pregnant one year to the day that I almost died. Susan was born in 1985. Caleb followed in 1986. Then Faith was born in 1989 and Hope came along in 1991. Birth is a miracle, but birth can kill. I knew that the choice that we had to make as I lay dying must be ours and ours alone.

In the years that followed I never mentioned our lost one. Until I talked to state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson about my experience. I wanted to be sure that mothers in life-and-death situations like I was in would be protected. The tragic reality of problem pregnancies became the battleground for a larger war over privacy rights and the right to control women’s bodies.

When I talked to Anderson, he assured me that I had not had an abortion but a miscarriage, and that doctors would be able to take care of situations like mine. But it is clear now that the lawyers will become involved in these intimate family decisions. The long arm of big government has reached the birth canal and beyond. These heartbeat bills will paralyze the medical profession and women will die. Anderson’s decision on the heartbeat bill would most likely have slowed down the medical approval process and I would have died that night.

I used to laughingly say that the government should stay out of gun closets and vaginas. It seemed reasonable to me. I certainly never saw myself as a single issue voter until that single issue could cause someone I love to die because a doctor or hospital was afraid to intervene in a failed pregnancy. I must stand up for the young men and women that come after me. Will they have to be denied health care because of flawed reasoning? Will they die because someone scored political points with a certain constituency?

It took days and days for me to have the courage to sit down and write this. I am afraid there will be fallout. People may not agree with my views here. Some people will. But, this I know: It must always be a mother’s choice. Logic demands it. The God of love will have mercy on us. Doc Anderson and those who vote for these draconian heartbeat bills threaten the lives of all Texas women.