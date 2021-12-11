Mary Landon Darden: Baylor is still embracing its Christian mission

As an author, long-time scholar in the field of higher education administration and president of Higher Education Innovation, I felt that I needed to comment on Dr. Perry Glanzer’s Dec. 5 column criticizing Baylor University’s initiative to move to tier-one research status and claiming that there is “stagnation” and “neglect” of its Christian mission.
First, it certainly does not take a rocket scientist to observe that the private institutions in the U.S. who are thriving most are the prestigious research institutions, while most small private teaching (and particularly religious) institutions are struggling to survive, and many are closing or merging. Alternative revenue streams are an essential tool for survival for nearly all colleges and universities, and research is a huge source of alternative revenue.
Second, being a researcher, I know the value that my research brings to my work, including teaching, leadership and writing. Research and teaching are not, and should not be, mutually exclusive.
Third, with a doctorate in higher education administration and extensive study of higher education presidents, it is my opinion that Dr. Linda Livingstone is by far the most effective and successful president that Baylor has employed in my 30-year experience with Baylor, and the one who most consistently embraced Baylor’s Christian mission.
Fourth, regarding comments about adjunct faculty hires increasing and possibly not being Christian, I have served in the past as an adjunct instructor in three different departments. One of the reasons I chose to teach at Baylor was because of my faith. When I taught at a public institution, we could not discuss faith or Christianity in the classroom. In my limited experience, of all the other adjuncts I worked with, I knew of none who were not Christians. It may be true that the number of adjunct faculty has increased, but so has the enrollment at Baylor, which still ranks higher than most colleges and universities in the nation with 77 percent of their faculty being full time.
As far as diversity, equity and inclusion, higher education in America is profoundly behind and needs to embrace profound change. It is part of our responsibility as leaders and as Christians to do a much better job in this area. Although I have not experienced the worst of discrimination, as a woman, I have experienced it. I think that Jesus would say that there is no room for discrimination in a Christian institution and I am delighted that Baylor has leadership willing to address these issues.
My two graduate degrees are from Baylor. I have consistently and continuously experienced exemplary Christian teaching, leadership, role models and mentorship from my professors at Baylor.
Finally, I need to say that Dr. Glanzer — with all three of his degrees in the field of religion and no degrees in education — would likely not be teaching in a higher education graduate program at any institution other than a Christian university. That alone should say something about Baylor’s commitment to Christian teaching and education.
I am sincerely grateful for all that Baylor University has taught me, my husband and children, friends, and colleagues. I am quite certain that it was the inspiration, encouragement and examples by the many of the scholars at my church, like Bill and Argye Hillis, Bill and Thelma Cooper and dozens more, who led me to pursue my doctorate and make a career in higher education.
I would like to see Baylor University continue to grow, advance, and raise up Christian leaders as it has for 175 years. I am confident that with the leadership currently in place at Baylor, it has the best chance of fulfilling all of its institutional goals.
Dr. Mary Landon Darden is the founder and president of Higher Education Innovation, LLC, a futurist and author of the American Book Fest Award winner “Entrepreneuring the Future of Higher Education: Radical Transformation in Times of Profound Change.”