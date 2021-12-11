Mary Landon Darden: Baylor is still embracing its Christian mission

Fourth, regarding comments about adjunct faculty hires increasing and possibly not being Christian, I have served in the past as an adjunct instructor in three different departments. One of the reasons I chose to teach at Baylor was because of my faith. When I taught at a public institution, we could not discuss faith or Christianity in the classroom. In my limited experience, of all the other adjuncts I worked with, I knew of none who were not Christians. It may be true that the number of adjunct faculty has increased, but so has the enrollment at Baylor, which still ranks higher than most colleges and universities in the nation with 77 percent of their faculty being full time.