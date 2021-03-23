Mary Schmich: What are you going to do when you’re fully vaccinated?

So what are you going to do once you’re fully vaccinated?

It’s one of the great existential questions of our pandemic time, one that pops up lately whenever I see friends via Zoom, which is almost always how I see friends.

Will we get on a plane? Go back to the gym? Go to the hairdresser, a ballgame, a restaurant, a party? Will we shake hands? Hug? Buy a ticket for Lady Gaga?

Or, given that life is mostly habit, will we keep hanging out on the sofa watching Netflix?

I call these questions existential because doing is being, and for the past year, when we’ve done almost everything differently, the question of what we’ll do next has hung in the misty distance. We could remember all the things we used to do, could dream of doing them again and wonder when we might, but there was no pressure to decide.

Now, as more and more of us get vaccinated, the call to choose gets closer every day, while the answers remain as elusive as clouds.

My pal Mark recently put a version of the question to his Twitter followers. What, he wondered, would Americans do once the pandemic lifted? He proposed three options:

1. Would they party hard to make up for lost time?