Matt Mackowiak: 2020 Census comes with danger, opportunity for Texas

With all of the uncertainty heading into 2020 back in January, one thing was clear: Texas is in the midst of massive population growth. According to data released at the end of last year by the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas had the largest population increase of any state in the country from mid-2018 to mid-2019. Now, as we continue moving into this new decade, it's crucial that we do what we need to do so we can ensure this growth is sustainable and position ourselves for continued growth in the years ahead.

This growth came at an especially opportune moment, as the start of a new decade also aligns with the beginning of the next U.S. Census survey. Carried out every decade, the Census is the constitutional method by which we gauge our nation’s growth and reallocate both representation in Washington and federal government funding to the states.

However, in spite of Texas’ sizable growth in recent years, there's still plenty of cause for concern regarding the results of this year’s Census. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that Census collection could wrap up at an earlier date than was previously anticipated. Now, Census officials have just about two and a half months — just half as long as they normally would otherwise — to formally report their findings.