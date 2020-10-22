Matt Mackowiak: 2020 Census comes with danger, opportunity for Texas

With all of the uncertainty heading into 2020 back in January, one thing was clear: Texas is in the midst of massive population growth. According to data released at the end of last year by the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas had the largest population increase of any state in the country from mid-2018 to mid-2019. Now, as we continue moving into this new decade, it's crucial that we do what we need to do so we can ensure this growth is sustainable and position ourselves for continued growth in the years ahead.
This growth came at an especially opportune moment, as the start of a new decade also aligns with the beginning of the next U.S. Census survey. Carried out every decade, the Census is the constitutional method by which we gauge our nation’s growth and reallocate both representation in Washington and federal government funding to the states.
However, in spite of Texas’ sizable growth in recent years, there's still plenty of cause for concern regarding the results of this year’s Census. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that Census collection could wrap up at an earlier date than was previously anticipated. Now, Census officials have just about two and a half months — just half as long as they normally would otherwise — to formally report their findings.
While that would be a monumental task in any given Census year, it is especially difficult to imagine how it is in any way possible this year. The rushed conclusion to the collection process, in addition to the logistical challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic and hurricanes in the gulf, have forced Census workers to rely a great deal on responses gathered through Nonresponse Followup. Traditionally, this means that Census workers visit those who have not self-reported to the Census to ask a few questions. However, concerns over the pandemic mean a large part of follow-up depended on information gathered through outdated government documents or second-hand interviews with other individuals.
In Texas, more than one-third of our responses came through the follow-up process, which could prove problematic. Given the rapid growth our state has seen in recent years, this increases the likelihood of an undercount, and that would be incredibly costly. Some estimates claim the state could lose more than $300 million in federal funding every year if our state is undercounted by even one percent. Now that COVID-19 relief is likely to be tied to the results of the Census, that number could grow.
That would mean hundreds of millions in hard-earned taxpayer dollars leaving Texas and going to coastal liberal states like California or New York. We deserve those funds coming back into our communities to build better roads, improve schools for our children and more to be sure we can keep up with our rapid growth.
Beyond that, if we are undercounted, Texas could even lose seats in the House of Representatives and votes in the Electoral College. That means our politics will continue to be dominated by out-of-state liberals trying to run things from Washington, D.C. Texas is a key state for Republicans in every presidential election and we cannot afford to lose votes to liberal states now.
Because of this, I hope to see Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn join in efforts led by other Republicans in Congress to allow Census workers more time to formally report their findings. That way, we can have a greater degree of confidence in the results, and rest easy knowing that Texas will be well-equipped to handle its rapidly growing population. Legislation has been introduced in both the House and Senate to extend deadlines to provide the Census Bureau the time it needs to ensure a fair and accurate count.
As always, Texas will have a large voice in this year’s election. However, if we allow more time for Census officials to verify the responses they’ve received and truly capture the scope of Texas’ growth, that voice could grow louder in the elections to come. Hopefully, our senators realize this and will seize the opportunity in front of them.
Matt Mackowiak is president of Potomac Strategy Group, LLC. He’s a Republican consultant, a Bush administration and Bush-Cheney re-election campaign veteran and former press secretary to two U.S. senators. In 2010 he served as campaign manager for Bill Flores, Republican nominee in Texas’ 17th Congressional District. After winning a five-way primary, Flores defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Chet Edwards by 25% in November, the largest margin of victory of the 63 winning GOP challengers in the 2010 cycle.
