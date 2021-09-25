Matt Welch: Don’t scapegoat our energy woes onto the backs of Texans

June’s conservation alert was real and has left some open questions. While it is not unusual for ERCOT to issue conservation requests from time to time, the timing of and reasoning behind this request warrant real answers — including why so many thermal power plants were offline for maintenance, which apparently drove a significant drop in electricity supply. In fact, during the week of June 14, of the roughly 12,000 MW of power plants that were offline, 9,000 MW were from our thermal (coal, natural gas, nuclear) fleet. Of that 9,000 MW of offline thermal, 8,500 MW were forced, or unplanned.

Texans deserve more innovative, free market solutions than those that previous generations have discarded, and a better electricity model than they’ll find in California or New York. They deserve growth-focused, job-creating policies that leverage Texas’ oil and gas leadership to ensure that the state thrives through the energy transition — as was demonstrated in a recent comprehensive blueprint for 21st century energy released by the Greater Houston Partnership and other business-sector leaders.

They deserve innovative, consumer-focused solutions that save real money for real people — and fortify the grid in the process — by lowering energy demand, and bills, when things get tight. And Texans deserve — they need — to maintain the state’s leadership on the kinds of clean, renewable energy and technologies that will drive so much economic growth in the 21st century.

Matt Welch is the state director of Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation, a statewide organization that promotes free enterprise, increased competition and less government regulation in our energy economy. Online: conservativetexans forenergyinnovation.org