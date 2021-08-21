Michael Attas: Dare we step outside comfort zones to confront COVID-19?

We behold a moral abyss when good science is politicized and dismissed by politicians throwing red scraps to their ravenous base. My Jewish chief of cardiology lost most of his family in Poland to the Holocaust. He saw firsthand what happens when science is ruled by government or masses are whipped into frenzies by power-hungry madmen and their enablers. Science, when joined with a compassionate theology and political wisdom, may be the only hope for humanity to survive this and future pandemics.

The question remains for each of us at the center of our own Venn reality. Which of the three prisms through which we know the world — politics, religion or science — ultimately hold sway over each of us? How does our epistemology find ways to express itself in our actions? Is our political ideology what drives each and every decision? If so, then by all means say so boldly and honestly. If your god is individual liberty, then at least have the moral consistency to say so and don’t confuse others with hollow claims of religious piety. If religion is paramount in your life, then ask yourself simply: How can I best love my fellow humans? How can I help promote the love and kingdom of God that exists in every street corner, every synagogue or church, every barrio? Then your actions, beliefs and words will be in balance and harmony. If not, your words serve only to prove to others your moral and theological inconsistency. And if science is your driving reality, then use your hard-earned scientific knowledge to speak out against the charlatans and snake-oil salesmen who are the darlings of social media and infestations passing themselves off as news organizations. They’re nothing but con artists who do us all a major disservice.