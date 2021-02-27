Michael Attas: Step out of your grief, anger, delusion to help fellow man

Grief is rolling over our state and nation like tides induced by the moon. We witness at this painful juncture of American history wave upon wave that brooks no mercy and from which no one is spared.
No one I know or talk with has escaped this harsh reality. The path forward can bind us together by reminding us of our common humanity, our shared hopes and fears, our experiences and struggles. Or we can allow rancor to divide, enrage and smash to smithereens the very souls of our collective lives.
In Texas we have not only the reality of COVID-19 and its cycle of death and dread but now the reality that our lives are ever so dependent upon deregulatory forces we don’t understand and may well be out of our control. A perfect storm of losses is forcing us to look both inward and outward, to try and make sense of things. Our famed Texas energy grid, designed to be self-sufficient and free of meddlesome federal regulations, has proven not so perfect after all, to the degree we now seek federal assistance. And our much-touted health care? It’s been brought to its knees by limited and finite resources as well as an aggressive, even willful ignorance of science and medicine that spreads as quickly as the virus.
How do we survive these troubled times without falling prey to division, blame-gaming, shaming or denial? It helps to briefly review the work of American-Swiss psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. She broke ground in her seminal work “On Death and Dying” when she described the five stages of grief as denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. We know now these stages are not linear; in any situation, we who grieve may hop from one to another. But when we get stuck in early stages of grief, some of us never advance to find the inner psychological and spiritual resources to truly heal.
Healthy healing
Healing in its fullest sense does not sugarcoat the reality of loss. It doesn’t erase grief. Ask parents who have lost a child and they’ll tell you the pain is never truly gone. But as those who do profound maintenance work in adjusting and rechanneling their grief soon learn, this grief can be supplanted to a healthy degree by a mature acceptance of actions that give shape and structure to love and loss.
On Inauguration Day 2021, roughly half of our country slumped into denial and grief; the other half reveled in jubilation and hope. Had the other candidate won, the halves would have been reversed, yet the dynamics would have been the same. To a certain point, either would have felt deeply and honestly their fears and frustrations. Both would have looked for something or someone to blame. We’re only human.
Yet when denial and anger lead to self-delusional thinking and violent rage, we’re in deep trouble, individually and as a people. And we now see regular evidence of just that.
American writer Joan Didion wrote a powerful book after her husband’s death in 2003 called “The Year of Magical Thinking.” When deeply wounded by loss, our fears and hurt give way to anger, that second stage of grief. In anger, we begin to grasp for straws and hold on to things not healthy and not productive. We fall victim to one wild-eyed conspiracy theory after another in the naïve hope it will somehow explain or justify our loss and grief. When this happens in a political paradigm, as we witness today, our grief winds up in a sort of hamster’s treadmill and fails to evolve and progress and mature. Result? We never allow ourselves to move forward to final acceptance, permitting us to blossom anew. Instead, we get so revved up by our anger, fed by nightmarish, conspiracy-embracing echo chambers of victimhood, we become the unwitting prey of shadowy, underground “news sources.” We choose “friends” who agree with us. Thus we fail to realize the communal nature of grief and we cheat ourselves of hope and healing.
We need one another
At the end of the day, we desperately need one another, despite our ideological, religious and partisan differences. Texans should have learned this lesson profoundly when Texas’ power grid collapsed in a winter storm, leaving many of us freezing in the dark. Yet some of us take joy in Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s political miscalculation in fleeing frozen Texas for sunny Mexico. We see others among us maliciously and mindlessly spreading misinformation and lies that the Biden administration somehow caused Texas’ massive power failure.
So what, one must ask, can we do amid this sense of loss, whether involving our families or our nation? What do we do when we remain wounded, divided, suffering? One answer: Honor and acknowledge the pain and fears of others. This may involve nothing more than simply learning to listen instead of springing forth as some trigger-happy, quick-to-take-offense ideological combatant. Do we have that discipline?
Another strategy: Make conscious choices about what to actually do with our collective injuries and realities. We can become wedded to our grief, retreat further into denial of facts, succumb to ill-intentioned conspiracies and allow our rage to set us adrift, floating aimlessly into all-consuming emotional and delusional paranoia. In the political realm, such behavior leads to QAnon, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — malevolent forces that attack the very foundations of our hard-won democracy. Or we can say a loud and firm NO and find constructive ways to love the unlovable, to heal the broken and to do our infinitesimally tiny bit to make the world a better place.
Healing the world
Jewish theology captures this with the phrase “tikkun olam” — to work on the healing of the world. I saw this in action at the warming shelter of a local church during the winter power outage that left some 40,000 of my McLennan County friends and neighbors cold and in the dark. Volunteers at this shelter weren’t defined by their race, political ideology, even their theology. They simply saw a human need and responded with a small act of kindness and mercy.
This is Jesus’ gospel in a nutshell — to love another as yourself. That means even if you think a facial covering or mask during a pandemic is medical nonsense, you wear one just the same to protect and reassure your neighbor. And it means that even if you’re an anti-vaxxer, you get a shot anyway if for no other reason than you love your neighbor and your elderly parents or grandparents. Sure, it’s hard to do when your heart is broken and your very core is shattered and you feel your “correct” worldview is under assault.
Yet at the end of the day, we are called upon to do something constructive and loving with our shared losses and grief. We can drift into nihilism and despair, into denial and rage, into emotional and spiritual paralysis. Or we can get off our collective duffs and find one small thing to do daily for someone else. And we can say no to “news sources” that pander to fear and anger and instead hold our politicians accountable to the same standards to which we hold ourselves.
We can also refuse simplistic labels such as “conservative” or “liberal” and focus on the standards of competence and honesty we presumably teach our children. As individuals and a nation, we have the ability to rise to the occasion, however trying, and to help one another. As Roosevelt and Churchill taught generations before ours, the road ahead is neither easy nor smooth. But without staying on the right and true course, we will continue to perpetuate the misplaced anger and rage that now threatens to destroy us from within.
Michael Attas, retired chief of cardiology at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and a retired Episcopal priest, is author of “Medicine at the Crossroads: A Collection of Stories and Conversations to Forge a Vision for Health Care.” Attas founded the medical humanities program at Baylor University, the first of its kind in the nation.