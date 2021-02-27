Michael Attas: Step out of your grief, anger, delusion to help fellow man

Healthy healing

Healing in its fullest sense does not sugarcoat the reality of loss. It doesn’t erase grief. Ask parents who have lost a child and they’ll tell you the pain is never truly gone. But as those who do profound maintenance work in adjusting and rechanneling their grief soon learn, this grief can be supplanted to a healthy degree by a mature acceptance of actions that give shape and structure to love and loss.

On Inauguration Day 2021, roughly half of our country slumped into denial and grief; the other half reveled in jubilation and hope. Had the other candidate won, the halves would have been reversed, yet the dynamics would have been the same. To a certain point, either would have felt deeply and honestly their fears and frustrations. Both would have looked for something or someone to blame. We’re only human.

Yet when denial and anger lead to self-delusional thinking and violent rage, we’re in deep trouble, individually and as a people. And we now see regular evidence of just that.