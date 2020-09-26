Michael B. Roberts: Why do white Americans fear black Americans in 21st-century America?

I was 7 years old when I saw the misshapen remains of Emmett Till in Jet magazine. Emmett was 14 when he was beaten and shot in Mississippi in 1955. The black teen was killed for supposedly flirting with a white woman. His mother insisted on an open casket so that the world might see the grisly remains of her child. Images of his Chicago hometown funeral are indelibly seared in my memory.

It’s difficult to describe being black in America. Would my description include feeling ill at ease in attempting to communicate with my white friends about hateful looks and substandard treatment from white strangers and store clerks? Might my description include that Willie Lynch’s methods have survived the generations to permeate my being with thoughts of inferiority? Would it include the reality that black folks are guarded in speech and manner in the midst of white people because we know the history of our people and we know our current circumstances? It is not possible to be black and not know it; reminders of our differences are pervasive. How brutally honest can a black person be in disclosing the pain of racist treatment, yet preserve cordial and professional relationships in the majority society? How does one express the internal pain felt when another black person loses his or her life in a police shooting amidst the stark acceptance that it will happen again till hearts and minds change?