Michael Graham: Badmouthing the flag a good way to lose elections

The Democrats’ economic policies are also premised on the notion that America is an unfair place where the rich (read: “white people”) steal from the poor (read “people of color.”) Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have called for widespread wealth confiscation in the pursuit of “economic justice.”

In fact, Democrats went so far as to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that gives some forms of COVID-19 relief only to people of color, denying funding to white farmers and business owners in need. (Courts have since struck down those racist policies.)

It may come as a shock to Democrats in swing states like Arizona and New Hampshire, but when your party keeps bashing America as a racist hellhole and its flag a symbol of hate and oppression, voters are eventually going to notice. They’ll be tempted to conclude that being part of the Democratic Party that’s pushed this anti-patriotism says something about the politicians who are members, and cast their votes in 2022 accordingly.

In the past, Republicans tried to label Democrats as unpatriotic, using issues like the “war on terror” as political wedges. Not this time.

Saying Democrats don’t like America isn’t an accusation. It’s quoting them accurately. It’s not a smear from some right-wing talk host. It’s the front page of The New York Times.

Michael Graham, political editor at InsideSources.com, is author of “Redneck Nation: How the South Really Won the War” and “That’s No Angry Mob, That’s My Mom: Team Obama’s Assault on Tea-Party, Talk-Radio Americans .”