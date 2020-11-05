Michael Graham: Maybe it's time to send political pollsters packing

If your financial adviser repeatedly gave you stock picks that were off by 200 or 300 percent, and always in the wrong direction, would you keep trusting them with your money?

Then why, political observers are asking, should Americans trust our democratic process to political pollsters.

While final numbers still aren’t in, it’s all but certain that Joe Biden’s popular vote count will rise. But it’s not going to come close to the nearly nine-point Biden victory predicted by the national poll average.

One glaring example is Maine Republican Susan Collins. The three-term Republican’s demise was deemed all but certain, and not without reason. Every poll since February showed her losing to a Democratic challenger, and the final average of polls put her 5.5 percent behind Democrat Sara Gideon. Collins ended up winning by nine points, which means the polling average was off by nearly 15 points. That’s a 300 percent margin of error.

Polling failure is even more profound in Florida, where pollsters have missed three election cycles in a row. And whether it was the race for president, governor or U.S. Senate, the polling errors all went the same way: Democrats predicted to win, voters instead backing the Republican.

No wonder people are angry.