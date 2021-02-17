Michael Graham: Public health pros see vaccine glut ahead.

With non-stop news reports of desperate Americans driving hundreds of miles just for the chance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it may sound counterintuitive, but public health experts say the looming crisis isn’t a lack of shots, but a lack of arms to put them in.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci shocked NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when he predicted “open season” for vaccine access by April.

“As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach,” he told the “Today” show host. “I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for lack of a better word, ‘open season.’ Virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

Guthrie shouldn’t have been surprised. Public health experts have been warning for weeks the real challenge in reaching herd immunity isn’t going to be access to vaccines, but rather the unwillingness of Americans to take them.