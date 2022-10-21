Michael Graham: Texas on front line of fight against illicit trade, human trafficking

Texas is on the front line of a surge in both immigration and illicit trade, and the price of the black-market economy is being paid in lives, not just lost jobs and revenue.

That was the message from experts in homeland security, law enforcement, and retail commerce at a recent summit on organized retail crime (ORC) in Austin. The event was organized by United to Safeguard America from Illicit Trade (USA-IT), a public-private partnership to fight every aspect of the ORC problem, from international smuggling to local retailers.

The challenge facing businesses and law enforcement is the network used by criminal gangs to sell fake, fraudulent and sometimes even dangerous products, often using the internet.

According to Kristin Reif, director of government affairs for Philip Morris International, the size of the problem is as big as Texas.

Bigger, in fact.

“The estimated volume of illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods is $2.2 trillion a year,” Reif said. But in 2020, she noted, “the GDP of the state of Texas was $1.9 trillion.”

Texans buying counterfeit goods or picking up phony pharmaceutical products online may think they’re just saving a few bucks and scamming the system, but former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who keynoted the event, said the consequences are far graver.

“Here in Texas, the ninth-largest economy in the world, you’ve become an especially large and lucrative target for criminal and terrorist networks that engage in illicit trade,” Wolf said. “These markets not only benefit criminals, but they also benefit more dangerous actors like terrorists and criminal networks.”

Wolf noted the example of the 2015 terror attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris where the mundane was used to fund murder. “The perpetrators of that attack largely funded their operation through the purchase and sale of counterfeit shoes from China.”

Closer to home, Rania Mankarious with Crime Stoppers of Houston said her group’s focus is the scourge of sex trafficking engaged in by some of these same online criminal networks. “Trafficking in people is a huge problem in Houston,” Mankarious said, including the online sale of children.

“Until you can hit their financial bottom line and hold people accountable — if everyone gets away by saying, ‘We’re a third party, this doesn’t affect us,’ that industry is going to continue to flourish. Until they’re told, ‘Well, actually, you are going to be held responsible,’ with checks and balances of course. But at least mandate that they must report [trafficking activity] or penalties will ensue.”

According to Reif, Texas ranks second in the U.S. in human trafficking, with nearly 7,000 cases since 2007.

And while the human cost is more profound, the price the illicit market imposes on Texas businesses and state revenue isn’t cheap.

According to USA-IT, retail theft totaled nearly $4 billion last year and cost Texans about $343 million in lost state and local taxes.

“Texas actually has two of the top five markets in the country for ORC,” said David Zapata, VP of international affairs at the Texas Association of Business. “So, while we don’t get the headlines, it’s definitely a problem that our members are experiencing every day. We have members who operate across the country and they’re prioritizing Texas just for that reason because it has gotten to be such an issue.”

Zapata said Texas businesses are ready to support new state laws to mirror the enforcement efforts of the federal government.

“This is going to be a topic of conversation in the next legislative session,” Zapata told participants. “Stay engaged. We’re going to be talking about it for a year and a half. So, engage with your elected representatives.”

One proposal is the INFORM Consumers Act, requiring that high-volume sellers on an internet marketplace disclose four pieces of information: Who is doing the selling, their contact information, a tax ID number and their bank account. Only businesses with 200 individual sales in 5 months, and a minimum of $5,000 in gross revenue over those 200 sales, would be required to make those disclosures.

John McCord, executive director of the Texas Retailers Association, said his organization is on board.

“There are a couple of things we’re going to do next session,” McCord said. “I’m sure you’ve all heard of the INFORM Act. We’re going to stick with the language that has been agreed upon at the federal level and file it here in Texas because we don’t really see much progress solving this problem coming from D.C.”