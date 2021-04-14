Michael Graham: Was pulling the J &J vaccine the right move? A Q &A with Dr. Megan Ranney

If a person of typical health, somewhere between 25 and 45 years old, had the choice to wait a month until some other vaccine comes available or to get the J&J vaccine today, what would your advice be?

For a woman of childbearing age — which is the women we’ve seen with the highest risk of this unusual form of clots — I would say that in the short term, they need to make an individual decision based on whether they have a family history of blood clots or anything else that would make you think you’re at higher risk. Do you smoke? Are you overweight? Do you have a family history of clotting disorders? If any of those are true, I might suggest you be very careful with your masking and in your social distancing and consider waiting until we have a little more information,

But for someone like me, who doesn’t smoke, is not overweight and has no family history of clotting disorders or autoimmune problems — if my choice was the J&J vaccine today or nothing for another month, I would probably choose the J&J vaccine today, because I work in the ER and I’m exposed to COVID-19 patients on every single shift. And so the risk to me of catching it is pretty darn high. That’s a much higher risk than the risk of the J&J vaccine.