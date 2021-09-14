Michael Hiltzik: Corporate America’s deafening silence on the Texas abortion law

Both companies are headed by women.

On the other side of the coin is Tesla, which has been expanding its footprint in Texas. The day after the law, Senate Bill 8, went into effect, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on CNBC that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told him he “had to get out of California because, in part, of the social policies” in that state and that Musk “consistently tells me that he likes the social policies in the state of Texas.”

Offered an opportunity to clarify, Musk tweeted, “In general, I believe government should rarely impose its will upon the people, and, when doing so, should aspire to maximize their cumulative happiness.

“That said, I would prefer to stay out of politics.”

The ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft also stated that they would support drivers targeted under the law. Lyft said it had “created a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100% of legal fees for drivers sued under SB 8 while driving on our platform”; Uber said it would “cover legal fees in the same way.”

But that falls under the category of safeguarding their own narrow interests, since the drivers carrying patients to abortion sites could be vulnerable to lawsuits as aiders and abettors, and might be prompted to protect themselves by finding other work.