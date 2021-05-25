Michael Hiltzik: GOP Rep. Greene equates mask mandates to the Holocaust. Here's a history lesson for her

The use of the cyanide gas Zyklon B in the industrialized settings of death camps “alleviated the process of murder,” wrote Laurence Rees in his 2005 history of Auschwitz-Birkenau, which was built to house 130,000 prisoners at a time, and where 1.1 million were killed.

Jews were marshaled from their home towns by train or truck. During the journeys, which could take as long as two weeks, they were given no food or water. There were no lavatories.

At Birkenau, about 15% of each trainload were chosen by SS officers to join work squads. The others — “the old, the weak, the infirm, the children and the others ... would be immediately walked to the gas chambers and exterminated.” Some 230,000 children died there, typically within an hour of their arrival.

The biographers of SS chief Heinrich Himmler, a principal architect of the Holocaust, tell the story of Oswald “Papa” Kaduk, an SS functionary at Auschwitz who had a practice of giving Jewish children balloons just before injecting the chemical phenol directly into their hearts. This killed them within seconds, enabling Kaduk to murder 10 children per minute.