Michael Hiltzik: The most striking side effect of ivermectin appears to be stupidity

The CDC’s figures don’t include veterinary prescriptions, but the agency said those were a particular problem. “Veterinary formulations intended for use in large animals such as horses, sheep and cattle ... can be highly concentrated and result in overdoses when used by humans,” the CDC warned. “Animal products may also contain inactive ingredients that have not been evaluated for use in humans.”

The Food and Drug Administration backed up its own alert on ivermectin with a tweet advising: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

These warnings overlook what may be the most dangerous side effect of the popular fascination with ivermectin: stupidity. The conspiracy mongering about the drug has become increasingly febrile. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., this week blamed “hatred for Trump” for what he asserted was an unwillingness among scientists to study ivermectin, as well as other purported anti-COVID-19 nostrums.

“They will not study ivermectin,” Paul told a constituents gathering this week. “They will not study hydroxychloroquine without the taint of their hatred for Donald Trump.”

In fact, both drugs have been studied for their potential effect on COVID-19; both have been found ineffective.